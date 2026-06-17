Can Strong Smartphone Demand Sustain AMKR's Growth Momentum?

Amkor Technology AMKR continues to benefit from a favorable shift in premium smartphone architecture as a structural growth lever. Premium device adoption is rising alongside accelerating 5G penetration and deeper on device AI integration, pushing processor complexity higher. As semiconductor content per handset expands, demand for advanced packaging formats such as flip chip and system in package solutions should remain well supported within Amkor's communications business.



The communications segment delivered 42% year over year growth in the first quarter of 2026 on healthy iOS ecosystem demand and stable Android shipments across premium tiers. To support this momentum, Amkor is expanding advanced packaging capacity in Korea and Taiwan while shifting select systems in package production to Vietnam, freeing space for higher value programs and lifting utilization across its advanced packaging network. Communications revenue is guided to grow in the mid to high single-digit range sequentially in the second quarter on continued iOS strength, with the full year outlook improving toward high single-digit growth and potentially approaching double digits.



However, material pricing pressures tied to advanced silicon and substrate costs, along with broader geopolitical uncertainty, could complicate margin capture even if volume trends hold. Concentration within premium-tier programs and the iOS ecosystem leaves the segment exposed to demand timing shifts.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter advanced products revenues is pegged at $1.52 billion, implying growth of 24% from the year-ago period, a signal that premium smartphone content gains are translating into higher value revenue rather than just unit volume. Sustaining that trajectory through the back half will hinge on whether iOS and premium Android momentum holds up as comparisons grow tougher.

AMKR Faces Stiff Competition

Amkor faces increasing competition from ASE Technology ASX and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM, both of which are expanding advanced packaging capabilities to address rising semiconductor content in premium smartphones.



ASE Technology continues to invest in advanced system-in-package and flip-chip technologies used in flagship mobile devices and AI-enabled applications. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is aggressively scaling advanced packaging solutions to support increasingly complex processors across smartphones and high-performance computing markets. As ASE Technology and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company strengthen their positions, Amkor must continue advancing its packaging technologies and deepening relationships with premium smartphone customers to sustain growth.

AMKR’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amkor Technology shares have surged 119.3% in the year to date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s appreciation of 59.6% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 20.2%.

AMKR’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amkor Technology's stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 2.74X compared with the industry’s 9.92X. AMKR has a Value Score of C.

AMKR’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating growth of 113.64% year over year.



AMKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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