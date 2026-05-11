Can Strong Smartphone Demand Boost AMKR's Communications Revenues?

Amkor Technology AMKR is benefiting from resilient premium smartphone demand, with its communications segment emerging as a robust growth contributor in the first-quarter of 2026. The advanced packaging and test services provider recorded 42% year-over-year growth in communications revenues during the quarter, supported by healthy iOS ecosystem demand and stable Android shipments.



The broader smartphone market continues to provide a favorable structural backdrop, driven by rising premium device adoption, accelerating 5G penetration and deeper AI integration within handsets. As processors grow more complex and AI functionality increasingly shifts on-device, demand for advanced packaging formats such as flip chip and system-in-package solutions is expected to remain healthy.



Amkor appears well-positioned to capitalize on these trends through ongoing advanced packaging expansion in Korea and Taiwan. The company is shifting select system-in-package production to Vietnam to create additional manufacturing capacity for higher-value programs. Improving utilization across advanced packaging facilities is further supporting operational efficiency as premium smartphone demand remains healthy.



For the second quarter of 2026, communications revenues are projected to grow in the mid to high single-digit range sequentially on continued iOS ecosystem strength. The full-year outlook has improved, with growth now anticipated in the high single-digit range and potentially approaching double digits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR's second-quarter advanced products revenues is pegged at $1.45 billion, indicating 14.39% year-on-year growth, reflecting sustained demand across the company's higher-value packaging portfolio.



Material pricing pressures and geopolitical risks remain watchpoints, though if premium smartphone demand stays resilient and industry growth trends hold, strong communications revenue could well remain a defining feature of AMKR's growth narrative going forward.

AMKR Faces Stiff Competition

AMKR faces stiff competition from ASE Technology ASX and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM, both of which are expanding advanced packaging capabilities to address rising demand from premium smartphones and AI-enabled devices. ASE Technology continues to strengthen its outsourced semiconductor assembly and test footprint through investments in advanced packaging and system-in-package technologies used across flagship smartphones and connected devices. ASE Technology is also benefiting from the growing demand for advanced mobile processors and AI-driven semiconductor applications.



Taiwan Semiconductor is aggressively scaling CoWoS and other advanced packaging solutions to support increasingly complex processors used in smartphones and high-performance computing applications. Taiwan Semiconductor’s continued investments in advanced packaging are intensifying competition across the semiconductor packaging ecosystem, increasing pressure on Amkor to maintain technology leadership and deepen relationships with premium smartphone customers.

AMKR’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amkor Technology shares have surged 94.1% in the year to date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s appreciation of 41.6% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 16.7%.

AMKR’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amkor Technology's stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 2.44X compared with the industry’s 9.5X. AMKR has a Value Score of C.

AMKR’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMKR’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, up by 67.86% over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 113.64% year over year.



AMKR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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