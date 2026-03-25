Can Strong Optical Demand Continue Driving Ciena's Revenue Growth?

Ciena Corporation CIEN is experiencing strong momentum, supported by robust optical demand and accelerating AI-driven network investments, which are increasingly shaping its revenue trajectory. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, the company delivered a record revenue of $1.43 billion, marking a 33% year-over-year increase, driven by exceptional demand across cloud providers, hyperscalers and service providers. Optical revenue, in particular, showed notable strength, benefiting from rising bandwidth needs and large-scale AI workloads. This demand environment has translated into a significant expansion in backlog, which rose by approximately $2 billion to reach $7 billion, reflecting strong visibility into future revenue streams.

The company continues to benefit from structural growth drivers such as increasing network traffic, cloud adoption and AI use cases. Its Cloud and Service Provider customers are prioritizing network upgrades to support AI-driven traffic, creating sustained demand for its optical systems and interconnect solutions. The company is aligning its strategy accordingly, focusing investments on coherent optical systems, routing, switching and data center interconnect technologies, while scaling back less strategic areas.

Ciena has been diversifying its footprint in data center connectivity. This has expanded its reach into a broader end-to-end optical and data equipment market. It is investing in the data and optical fiber market to cash in on the huge growth opportunity presented by bandwidth demand from network service providers. Network upgrades by telecom carriers to meet demand bode well for the company’s long-term growth prospects. It is one of the leading suppliers of 40G and 100G optical transport technology. Ciena is currently the only provider offering a 1.6 terabit WAN solution and anticipates maintaining this lead in next-generation optical technology for at least two years. It is progressing on industry-first wins with cloud providers.

Solutions like DCOM, initially developed with hyperscalers, are gaining traction across multiple data center deployments, while interconnect products are seeing strong adoption in AI-driven environments. Additionally, increasing deployments of managed optical fiber networks (MOFN), particularly in high-growth regions like India, are emerging as a key long-term revenue contributor.

For fiscal 2026, Ciena expects revenue in the range of $5.9 billion to $6.3 billion, indicating a higher growth outlook supported by sustained demand. Despite ongoing supply constraints, the company remains confident in its ability to scale capacity and capitalize on multiyear AI and optical networking opportunities. Strong optical demand, backed by AI-led infrastructure expansion, positions Ciena to sustain its revenue growth momentum in the coming years.

Taking a Look at Factors Driving Competitors’ Revenue

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s CSCO business model is benefiting from strong product orders from hyperscalers, enterprises, the public sector, service providers and cloud customers. Splunk's acquisition enhances CSCO’s recurring revenue base. The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthens its security portfolio. Cisco expects to take AI orders in excess of $5 billion and to recognize more than $3 billion in AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscalers in fiscal 2026. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Cisco expects revenues to be in the range of $15.4 billion-$15.6 billion. For fiscal 2026, Cisco expects revenues between $61.2 billion and $61.7 billion.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is gaining from innovative product launches and steady customer additions backed by the company’s best-in-class portfolio strength, which led to top-line expansion, while steady margin improvement contributed to earnings growth. The company surpassed shipments of 150 million cumulative ports in the fourth quarter of 2025 with healthy momentum from the Arista 2.0 strategy. For the first quarter of 2026, management expects revenues to be approximately $2.6 billion, driven by healthy growth momentum and solid demand trends. Revenues for 2026 are likely to grow 25% year over year.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have surged 202.5% in the past six months compared with the Communications - Components industry’s growth of 128.1%.



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Valuation-wise, CIEN seems attractive, as suggested by the Growth Score of B. CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 74.42, above the industry’s 48.43.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward over the past 60 days.



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CIEN currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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