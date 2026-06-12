Can Strong Demand in Now Assist Boost ServiceNow's AI Revenue Growth?

ServiceNow's NOW Now Assist is becoming one of the key drivers of its AI business on the back of strong customer adoption. ServiceNow continues to see strong demand for Now Assist, its generative AI product suite across its customer base, where the product continues to exceed the company's expectations.

The company had previously set a target of $1 billion in AI revenue contribution for 2026. In the first quarter of 2026, management raised the target to $1.5 billion. This reflects a 50% increase compared with the prior target. What's driving this surge is the stronger adoption of ServiceNow's AI products such as Now Assist, across its customer base, where customers are deploying AI faster and on a much larger scale.

Customer spending trends remained strong in the first quarter. Deals including three or more Now Assist products grew nearly 70% year over year in the first quarter, suggesting that customers are expanding AI usage across multiple workflows rather than testing a single AI feature. This bodes well for ServiceNow's prospects as customers are increasingly moving from AI pilots to full production deployments across their organizations and are now investing in AI across multiple business functions.

Now Assist is also helping ServiceNow grow other AI products. The company stated that adoption of Now Assist is driving demand for AI Control Tower and RaptorDB Pro. In the first quarter, AI Control Tower average deal sizes more than doubled sequentially, while RaptorDB Pro deal volume increased 80% year over year. The above-mentioned factors show how rising customer adoption and higher AI revenue expectations is positioning Now Assist to become an important driver of ServiceNow's AI growth strategy.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow's 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 21.9% and 18.1%, respectively.

ServiceNow Faces Stiff Competition

ServiceNow is facing stiff competition from the likes of Salesforce CRM and Atlassian TEAM.

Salesforce competes with ServiceNow through its offerings such as Agentforce, Data Cloud and Slack, through which it creates a unified ecosystem and connects customer data with integrated AI across systems, apps and devices. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Agentforce’s annual recurring revenues (ARR) surpassed $1 billion, up in triple digits year over year. Salesforce expects this momentum to continue in fiscal 2027, on the back of robust customer demand for its agentic offerings.

Atlassian competes with ServiceNow through its suite of cloud-based software solutions, such as Jira, Rovo and Teamwork Graph, which help organizations collaborate and manage their workforce. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Atlassian continued to add millions of monthly active users to Rovo, while strong customer engagement across Jira helped the company's cloud business grow 29% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ServiceNow shares have plunged 32.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of 21.8%.

NOW’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow stock is overvalued, with a forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E) of 23.45X compared with the industry’s 17.57X. NOW has a Value Score of D.

NOW Forward 12 Months (P/E) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.14 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 17.95% increase year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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