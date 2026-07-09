Can Strong AI PCB Demand Driver Further Upside in TTMI's Revenues?

TTM Technologies TTMI is benefiting from the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, which is driving demand for advanced printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in AI servers, networking equipment and hyperscale data centers. As computing platforms become more powerful, they require increasingly complex, high-layer count boards capable of supporting higher bandwidth, faster signal transmission and greater power efficiency. TTMI's expertise in advanced interconnect technologies positions it well to capture this demand.



The AI buildout is also raising the technology content of each server, creating a favorable mix shift toward suppliers able to manufacture highly complex boards. Networking infrastructure supporting AI systems now requires more sophisticated architectures than traditional enterprise servers, while AI adoption across industrial automation, robotics and instrumentation is broadening TTMI's addressable market beyond core data center applications.



To support this demand, TTMI continues expanding PCB manufacturing capacity and strengthening its global production footprint. The Penang facility continues to ramp up, with additional investments across Asia aimed at supporting customers building next-generation AI platforms. These investments should reinforce TTMI's competitive position in high complexity PCB manufacturing as AI infrastructure spending continues to accelerate.



This demand environment was reflected in first-quarter 2026 revenues of $846 million, up 30% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTMI's 2026 revenues is pegged at $4 billion, indicating growth of 37.63% year over year. Sustained AI infrastructure investment, rising board complexity and TTMI's expanding manufacturing capabilities are expected to remain key drivers of TTMI’s revenue growth over the long term.

TTMI Faces Stiff Competition

TTM Technologies competes with Sanmina SANM and Celestica CLS in the market for advanced printed circuit boards serving AI servers, networking equipment and high-performance computing applications. Sanmina leverages its vertically integrated manufacturing model to produce high complexity rigid, flex and high-density interconnect PCBs for cloud, communications and defense customers. Celestica continues expanding its presence in AI infrastructure by providing advanced hardware solutions that rely on sophisticated PCB design and integration capabilities for hyperscale data centers. Although Sanmina and Celestica possess significant manufacturing scale and customer reach, TTMI differentiates itself through its expertise in ultra-high layer count PCBs, advanced interconnect technologies and expanding global manufacturing capacity.

TTMI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

TTM Technologies shares have surged 110.5% year to date, while the Zacks Electronic Miscellaneous Components industry declined 15.1% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector jumped 14.7%.

TTMI Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, TTM Technologies stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 3.45X compared with the industry’s 3.94X.

TTMI’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTMI’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $4.13, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating 67.89% growth over the figure reported a year ago.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.