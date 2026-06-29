Can Strategic Partnerships Strengthen PANW's AI Security Platform?

Palo Alto Networks PANW is using strategic partnerships to expand its AI security platform and address new cybersecurity challenges. Rapid adoption of AI by enterprises requires the need for better protection against cyber threats and solutions that meet regulatory requirements. The company's recent partnerships with IBM, Red Hat and Deutsche Telekom support the above-mentioned goals as they expand PANW's security capabilities, while helping the company reach new customer segments.

PANW's partnership with IBM and Red Hat focuses on reducing the time between vulnerability discovery and protection. AI has made it possible to identify software vulnerabilities much faster, giving attackers less time to exploit them before organizations apply software patches. Under the partnership, PANW's Virtual Patching technology can immediately block attacks at the network level, while IBM and Red Hat's Project Lightwell provide software fixes that customers can test and deploy later. The solution also expands protection across open-source software, commercial applications, operational technology and healthcare systems.

The partnership with Deutsche Telekom is aimed at regulated industries in Europe. The companies launched Sovereign Cortex with T Security, an AI-driven security operations platform with additional data sovereignty controls. The solution provides European data residency, Europe-based support, encryption key controls and audited access logs to help organizations comply with regulations such as GDPR, NIS2 and DORA. The solution is scheduled to be released in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and is initially targeted at customers in healthcare, financial services, the public sector and critical infrastructure.

The above-mentioned strategic partnerships strengthen different parts of PANW's business. The IBM and Red Hat partnership strengthens PANW's vulnerability management capabilities, while the Deutsche Telekom partnership expands PANW's presence in regulated European markets. Together, these partnerships should strengthen PANW's AI security platform, while creating additional opportunities for the company to win enterprise customers as AI adoption continues to grow.

How Competitors Fare Against PANW

Competitors like CrowdStrike CRWD and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.

CrowdStrike ended its first quarter of fiscal 2027 with $5.51 billion in ARR, reflecting 24% year-over-year growth. The robust increase was fueled by the growing adoption of CrowdStrike’s Falcon Flex subscription model.

Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted first-quarter fiscal 2027 year-over-year growth of 23% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

PANW’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have jumped 65.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Security industry’s return of 49.8%.

PANW’s YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Palo Alto Networks trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 18.35X compared with the industry’s average of 16.34X. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that PANW stock is overvalued.

PANW Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.9% and 8.1%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised up by 6 cents and 8 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.