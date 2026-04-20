Can Strategic Investments Drive Home Depot's Next Leg Up?

Home Depot Inc.’s HD fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results suggest a company navigating a muted housing backdrop, while doubling down on strategic investments to unlock its next growth phase. Fiscal 2025 sales rose 3.2% to $164.7 billion, but comparable sales growth remained modest at 0.3%, reflecting continued pressure from high mortgage rates, low housing turnover and cautious consumer spending.



Against this backdrop, management is leaning heavily on long-term initiatives, particularly in its Pro ecosystem, digital capabilities and supply chain, to drive share gains. Investments in tools like AI-powered project management, enhanced order management and improved delivery reliability are already boosting engagement among professional customers, a key growth driver. Notably, Pro-focused initiatives are translating into higher sales and stronger loyalty, reinforcing Home Depot’s push to “win the Pro.”



The company is also scaling its interconnected retail strategy, with more than 50% of online orders fulfilled through stores and digital sales growing about 11% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Enhancements like real-time delivery tracking and streamlined fulfillment are reducing friction and supporting incremental sales growth.



Meanwhile, acquisitions such as SRS and GMS are expanding Home Depot’s addressable market and enabling cross-selling opportunities, particularly in professional and commercial segments. Management expects these businesses to deliver mid-single-digit organic growth in fiscal 2026, even in a challenging industry environment.



While near-term growth may remain constrained, with fiscal 2026 comps expected between flat and 2%, Home Depot’s disciplined capital allocation and continued reinvestment signal confidence in its strategy. If housing stabilizes, these investments could position the company for a stronger, more durable growth cycle ahead.

How Are Lowe’s & Floor & Decor’s Initiatives Faring?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. LOW and Floor & Decor FND are ramping up initiatives to navigate a sluggish home improvement market, but are these efforts translating into meaningful growth and competitive gains?



Lowe’s is leaning on investments to drive its next growth phase despite a sluggish housing backdrop. Initiatives spanning Pro expansion, digital capabilities and home services are gaining traction, with Pro, online (up 10.5%) and services delivering solid growth. Meanwhile, acquisitions like FBM and ADG and ongoing productivity efforts aim to boost efficiency and share gains, positioning Lowe’s to outperform even in a flat market environment.



Floor & Decor is doubling down on investments to reignite growth despite soft housing demand. Initiatives spanning Pro expansion, supply-chain productivity and new store growth are central to its strategy, with 20 store openings planned and enhanced Pro capabilities in focus. While comps remain under pressure, management expects these investments to drive market share gains, improve efficiency and position FND for stronger long-term growth.

The Zacks Rundown for HD

HD shares have lost 10.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 8% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, Home Depot trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82X, higher than the industry’s average 21.09X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HD’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 8.8%, respectively. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



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Home Depot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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