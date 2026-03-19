Can Strategic AI Partnerships Drive CrowdStrike's Long-Term Growth?

CrowdStrike CRWD is using partnerships to support growth and expand the reach of its Falcon platform. The company's recent partnerships with NVIDIA, EY, Nebius and World Wide Technology (“WWT”) aims to improve security across AI systems, cloud infrastructure and security operations.

The collaboration with NVIDIA is aimed at improving managed detection and response. CrowdStrike is integrating NVIDIA’s Agent Toolkit, Nemotron models and NeMo Data Designer into its Falcon platform. In internal testing, this resulted in up to five times faster investigations and more than three times higher triage accuracy. The company also reported 96% accuracy in generating investigation queries. These improvements reduce investigation time and improve alert classification.

CrowdStrike's Falcon platform has been selected by EY to power EY's agentic security operations center services. EY will use the Falcon platform to allow enterprises to use AI agents to handle tasks such as alert triage and investigation. This is important as attack breakout times are getting shorter, increasing the need for faster response.

In addition, CrowdStrike is extending its platform to AI cloud infrastructure through its partnership with Nebius. This partnership integrates the Falcon platform into Nebius AI cloud and allows the customers to secure AI workloads without changing their existing security setup. In addition, CrowdStrike is also working with WWT to launch an AI lab through which enterprises can test and validate AI systems before deploying them in production.

Nowadays, AI is increasing the speed and complexity of cyberattacks, which is driving the demand for the Falcon platform. The above-mentioned partnerships should help CrowdStrike improve the performance of its Falcon platform, expand into AI security and support the company's future growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 22.8% and 21.2%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Palo Alto Networks PANW and Zscaler ZS are key players competing with CrowdStrike, which are focusing on partnerships and acquisitions for platform expansion and AI innovation.

In early March, Palo Alto Networks announced new partnerships with Nokia, U Mobile, Aeris and Celerway to help secure AI data centers, called “AI factories,” as companies build systems to run large AI workloads. The goal is to help companies run AI systems securely, especially as data and computing move across cloud, 5G and IoT networks.

In February 2026, Zscaler completed its acquisition of SqareX. Through this acquisition, Zscaler aims to improve browser-based security as companies deal with more AI-driven risks. The goal is to secure users working on any browser and any device without needing special enterprise browsers.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have lost 11.8% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Security industry’s decline of 17.1%.

CRWD 6-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 18.13, way higher than the industry’s average of 10.77. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that CRWD stock is overvalued.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 30% and 26.9%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have both been revised upward by a penny over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.