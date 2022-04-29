Can Stocks Rebound?

The stock market’s loss of altitude in recent days has pushed some of the major indexes into ‘correction’ territory, raising hopes among some that the worst may be behind us. But there are others that cite various reasons to stay bearish, keeping alive questions about the market's next move.



I am adding to that debate in this piece by pointing out a source of support for the market that will help not only stabilize, but actually rebound in the days ahead.



Stocks need power to push higher, just as humans and machines do. For stocks, this 'power' comes from a variety of sources, but interest rates and corporate profits are the biggest sources.



With respect to interest rates, we are clearly at an inflection point with the Fed geared up to stop inflation from establishing a firm foothold. The market expects the central bank to not only implement hefty interest rate hikes over the next couple of meetings, but also start shrinking its balance sheet that roughly doubled during the pandemic.



The current market pullback is a reflection of market participants’ uncertainty about the speed and magnitude with which the Fed will change interest rate policy in the days ahead and what impact those higher rates will have on the economy’s health.



The consensus view sees the Fed able to rein in inflationary pressures without causing an economic downturn (or a recession). But there are those that see rising risks to the economic outlook.



A big part of the ongoing inflationary pressures in the economy is because of the pandemic’s impact on global and local supply chains. The other part is a result of the stronger-than-expected post-pandemic demand that likely got exacerbated by stimulative fiscal measures.



The Fed fully understands that no policy change on its part will have a bearing on stretched global supply chains. Its goal instead is to take the edge off excess demand by removing the extraordinary stimulus measures like ending the QE program and raising interest rates to a level where they are neither stimulating nor restricting economic growth.



What this means is some further rise in benchmark interest rates as the Fed implements its policy. But the market has been pricing in this hawkish Fed outlook for some time, reducing the odds of big moves in market interest rates in the days ahead.



I am not making light of this Fed policy change. This is a big deal, particularly for parts of the market that require a high degree of risk tolerance. Such investments, like stocks of small, high-growth companies with minimal current profitability, have been hit hard in the recent downturn.



But the stock market is much more than just speculative operators or hyper-growth small companies whose profits lie out in future years.



This brings us to the second force we mentioned earlier that powers stocks higher – corporate earnings.



Corporate earnings enjoyed an impressive rebound last year, with each of the preceding three quarters generating all-time record tallies. This was despite continued pandemic-related issues in the broader leisure, hospitality and travel spaces.



We knew that last year’s impressive growth pace will decelerate this year and we are seeing that in the ongoing 2022 Q1 earnings season. That said, earnings are still growing, with Q1 earnings on track to increase +7.6%, with the growth increasing to +14.7% once Finance sector’s results are excluded from the mix.



Finance results at their core are good as well, but they are held down by non-cash reserves and tough comparisons to last year when the trading and investment banking businesses were literally on fire.



Importantly, contrary to fears ahead of the start of this earnings season, most companies are providing favorable and reassuring outlook for their businesses, despite the well-known headwinds of logistical bottlenecks and inflationary pressures that are weighing on margins. This is not only helping stabilize earnings outlook, but also easing worries about the economy.



We strongly believe that investors will find it difficult to justify continued market weakness in the face of strong earnings releases in the days ahead. The market set up for this earnings season couldn’t have been better.



With respect to the market, we should keep in mind that we don’t need continuation of the outsized growth from 2021 to push stocks higher. What we do need, however, is an environment of improving earnings outlook, with estimates stable or steadily going up. And that’s exactly what we have at present.



We make the following two points in support of this view:



First: The revisions trend has turned positive again, after modestly turning negative ahead of the start of the 2022 Q1 earnings season.



What this means is that while estimates for 2022 Q1 had modestly come down after the period got underway at the start of January, we are seeing the opposite trend in play with respect to estimates for 2022 Q2 and beyond.



Earnings for S&P 500 companies are currently expected to increase by +5.1% in 2022 Q2, which is up from +2.8% growth expected at the end of March 2022.



We are seeing a similar favorable revisions trend for estimates for the second half of the year as well.



Second: The above referenced favorable turn in the revisions trend is currently concentrated in the Energy and a few other sectors like Medical, Autos and Construction. But it is reasonable to expect this positive trend to spread to other sectors as the full extent of their earnings resilience comes through in their quarterly results.



Looking at full-year 2022 earnings estimates, aggregate estimates have gone up by +3% since the start of January and by more than +1.7% since the start of April. In fact, full-year 2022 estimates for a number of sectors have started inching up since the beginning of April, after remaining under pressure during the first three months of the year.



Positive revisions to Energy sector estimates are undoubtedly the biggest reason for keeping the net revisions trend in the green. But a strong case can be made that the recent turnaround in the revisions trend for the Transportation and Finance sectors in the wake of their Q1 earnings releases will in time expand to a number of the other sectors as well.



In other words, the outlook for earnings is at a minimum very stable, if not altogether improving going forward. The fact is that there is no fundamental reason for stocks to lose ground as long as interest rates remain stable and earnings estimates maintain their current trend.



The bottom line is that there is significant upside to current consensus earnings estimates. And an environment of rising earnings estimates and stable interest rates should keep stocks on an upward trajectory.



Putting It All Together



In the ongoing Q1 earnings season, companies are not only coming out with impressive results, but also providing positive guidance for the current period and beyond even as they explain the cost pressures and supply-chain challenges.



Current estimates for this year and next represent strong earnings growth, but we remain very confident that the growth pace should continue to go up as a result of favorable estimate revisions. In fact, there is a strong likelihood that the outlook for economic and earnings growth will turn out to be a lot stronger than currently reflected in consensus estimates. Importantly, there is simply no signs of the doom-and-gloom scenario that some in the market are afraid of.



The stock market’s positive momentum is grounded in the fundamental reality of an improving earnings outlook and a very stable interest rate environment. While there are reasonable concerns about the interest rate backdrop given the Fed’s current posture, we see no reasons to fear an unstable interest rate regime.



All in all, an environment of stable earnings and interest rates is a market-friendly environment.



Thanks and good trading,



Sheraz Mian



Sheraz Mian serves as the Director of Research and manages the entire research department. He also manages the Zacks Focus List and Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios. He invites you to access Zacks Investor Collection.



¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.