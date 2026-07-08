Can STMicroelectronics Achieve Its Strong Q2 Revenue Outlook?

STMicroelectronics N.V STM entered the second quarter of 2026 with improving business momentum, making its guidance appear achievable despite an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. The company expects second-quarter revenues of about $3.45 billion, representing 11.6% sequential growth and 24.9% year-over-year growth, while gross margin is projected to be approximately 34.8%.



Several factors support this outlook. Management highlighted strong booking momentum during the first quarter, with book-to-bill well above one across all end markets and regions. Distribution inventory has also normalized, reducing a key overhang that weighed on recent results. These trends suggest customer demand is gradually improving.



AI infrastructure is emerging as another major growth engine. STMicroelectronics reaffirmed its expectation for data center revenues to exceed $500 million in 2026 and surpass $1 billion in 2027. A multi-year, multi-billion-dollar commercial engagement with Amazon Web Services expanded collaboration with NVIDIA on 800-volt AI data center power solutions and the start of high-volume production of silicon photonics chips, positioning the company to benefit from growing AI investment.



The company is also seeing healthier demand across automotive, industrial and communications markets, while the acquisition of NXP's MEMS sensor business strengthens its automotive and industrial sensor portfolio. Embedded Processing and RF & Optical Communications remained standout performers in the first quarter, reflecting robust demand for microcontrollers and connectivity solutions.



Although macroeconomic uncertainty, restructuring costs and manufacturing-related expenses remain risks, improving demand trends, normalized inventories and expanding AI opportunities provide a solid foundation for STMicroelectronics to deliver on its strong second-quarter outlook.

How STMicroelectronics Compares With Its Peers

Among STMicroelectronics' closest competitors, Texas Instruments TXN and onsemi ON are relevant benchmarks when evaluating the company's ability to achieve its strong second-quarter outlook.



Like STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments is benefiting from the gradual recovery in industrial and automotive semiconductor demand. It continues to invest heavily in analog and embedded processing products while expanding its manufacturing capacity to support long-term growth. Texas Instruments’ broad customer base and strong position in industrial and automotive markets make it a key competitor, although STMicroelectronics has a stronger presence in MEMS sensors, silicon photonics and AI infrastructure applications.



onsemi is another major competitor, with a strong presence in automotive power chips, intelligent sensing and silicon carbide solutions. The company has also been capitalizing on electrification and AI-driven infrastructure investments while focusing on manufacturing efficiency and margin improvement. Although onsemi remains well positioned in automotive and industrial markets, STMicroelectronics' broader exposure to microcontrollers, RF and optical communications, sensors and AI data center technologies provides more diversified growth drivers. As semiconductor demand continues to recover, Texas Instruments and onsemi will remain key benchmarks for assessing whether STMicroelectronics can sustain its improving momentum through 2026.

STM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of STMicroelectronics have surged 156.6% year to date (YTD) compared with the industry’s rise of 16.4%.

STM Stock's YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 32.76, well above the industry average of 22.42.

STM’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 135.9%. Earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 60 days, as shown below.

EPS Trend of STM Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STM stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.