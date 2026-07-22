Can Sterling's Vertical Integration Push Margins Even Higher?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL has already delivered one of the strongest margin expansion stories in the engineering and construction industry. But the next phase of the company's profitability may depend less on project volume and more on how effectively it expands its vertically integrated service model.



That strategy became more evident following Sterling's $561.6 million acquisition of CEC Facilities Group. Traditionally recognized for large-scale site development, STRL can now provide specialty electrical and mechanical services, extending its capabilities further into mission-critical projects such as data centers, semiconductor fabrication facilities and advanced manufacturing plants. Rather than handing projects off to another specialty contractor after site preparation, Sterling is increasingly participating across multiple stages of the project lifecycle.



Early results suggest that the strategy is gaining traction. Mission-critical projects accounted for more than 90% of E-Infrastructure backlog at the end of first-quarter 2026. Segment revenues rose 174% year over year to $597.7 million, while operating income increased 187% to $133.8 million. CEC contributed $156.1 million in quarterly revenues, and Sterling is actively cross-selling its electrical capabilities with the company's legacy civil site-development services. STRL is already executing two major data center campuses under this integrated civil-and-electrical delivery model.



Vertical integration also strengthens the company's competitive position. Large customers increasingly prefer contractors capable of managing multiple phases of complex projects because it reduces coordination risk, streamlines execution and simplifies project oversight. For Sterling, providing a broader range of services increases the opportunity to capture a larger share of project spending, strengthens customer relationships and supports greater revenue visibility through its $5.15 billion combined backlog, particularly across fast-growing AI-driven data center and semiconductor markets.



Disciplined project selection, favorable mix and strong execution have already lifted profitability, while deeper integration across mission-critical projects could provide another avenue for margin expansion.

Integrated Capabilities Are Reshaping Industry Competition

Sterling's vertically integrated strategy reflects a broader industry shift, with contractors expanding their capabilities to capture a larger share of complex infrastructure projects. Companies like Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX and MasTec, Inc. MTZ are pursuing similar strategies to capitalize on growing demand from AI-driven data centers and other mission-critical facilities.



Comfort Systems continues to deepen its integrated mechanical and electrical capabilities as demand for technology infrastructure accelerates. The company reported a record backlog of $12.5 billion, with advanced technology projects accounting for 56% of revenues and remaining the largest driver of pipeline and backlog. Management also highlighted increased collaboration between its mechanical and electrical businesses, continued investments in modular manufacturing capacity and automation, and acquisitions that expand its electrical capabilities, enabling FIX to deliver more comprehensive solutions for large mission-critical projects.



MasTec is pursuing a similar strategy by broadening its turnkey infrastructure capabilities. Management emphasized that combining civil, power, telecom and construction-management expertise positions the company to capture a larger share of data center and critical infrastructure spending. MTZ continues to expand its self-perform capabilities to improve margins while customers increasingly seek deeper partnerships, alliance agreements and turnkey solutions that provide greater execution certainty for large, complex projects.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have surged 126.7% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

STRL's YTD Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.5, as shown in the chart below.

STRL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 60 days to $19.12 and $25.83 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 74.7% and 32.9%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL's Zacks Rank

Sterling stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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