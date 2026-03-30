Can Sterling's Backlog Strength Offset Housing Market Weakness?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL continues to impress with its robust backlog growth, but lingering weakness in its Building Solutions segment due to housing softness is concerning investors.



The company exited 2025 with a record backlog of $3.01 billion, up 78% year over year, supported by strong demand across its E-Infrastructure and Transportation segments. When combined with $300 million of unsigned awards and future phase opportunities exceeding $1 billion, STRL now has visibility into an impressive $4.5 billion pipeline. This provides a solid foundation for sustained revenue growth and reinforces management’s confidence in delivering more than 25% growth across key financial metrics in 2026.



The primary growth engine remains the E-Infrastructure segment, where demand for data centers, semiconductor facilities and large-scale manufacturing projects continues to surge. This segment delivered triple-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter, driven by mission-critical projects and supported by strategic expansion and the CEC acquisition. The Transportation segment also remains resilient, benefiting from a favorable project mix and steady bid activity. However, the Building Solutions segment tells a different story, reflecting revenue and operating profit declines in 2025, due to affordability challenges and softness in residential housing markets. Management expects this weakness to persist in the near term, with further revenue declines projected in 2026.



Despite this drag, Sterling’s strategic pivot toward higher-margin, mission-critical infrastructure appears to be paying off. Strong backlog conversion, margin expansion and diversified end markets position the company to offset cyclical housing pressures, keeping its growth narrative firmly intact.

Sterling’s Execution Edge: Can It Outbuild the Giants?

Sterling operates with a differentiated, execution-led model compared with AECOM ACM and Fluor Corp. FLR, particularly across transportation, commercial construction and broader infrastructure markets.



AECOM follows an asset-light, advisory-driven model, dominating early-stage project lifecycles such as planning, design and program management. Its global scale, deep technical expertise and strong government relationships allow it to secure large, complex transportation and infrastructure contracts with lower execution risk and more stable margins. Conversely, Fluor sits at the opposite end, specializing in large-scale EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) projects, particularly in industrial and energy infrastructure. Fluor’s competitive advantage is the ability to execute mega-projects, but this comes with higher risk due to fixed-price contracts and cost overruns, leading to more volatile earnings.



In essence, Sterling competes through execution and niche high-growth markets, AECOM through scale and advisory dominance, and Fluor through complex project delivery, creating distinct positioning across the infrastructure value chain.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have climbed 37.3% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.61, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision for STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days. The estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 25.8% and 15%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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