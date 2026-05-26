Can Sterling's $512M Cash Position Fuel New Acquisition Opportunities?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s STRL massive cash pile could become one of the company’s biggest strategic weapons in the AI infrastructure boom. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Sterling reported cash holdings of $511.9 million, up from $390.7 million at year-end 2025, while total debt declined slightly to $287 million from $291 million. This left the company with a net cash position of approximately $224 million, while its entire $150 million revolving credit facility remained undrawn.



Management made it clear that this balance-sheet strength is not sitting idle. Sterling is actively evaluating acquisitions that can expand both its geographic reach and service capabilities, especially in high-growth infrastructure markets tied to data centers, semiconductors and mission-critical construction. The strategy is increasingly important as customer expansion trends continue to broaden Sterling’s geographic footprint. Management highlighted growing opportunities in Texas, the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest as hyperscale customers accelerate multiyear AI infrastructure spending plans.



The successful integration of CEC may further strengthen investor confidence in Sterling’s M&A playbook. CEC has already accelerated Sterling’s cross-selling strategy between site development and electrical services, with joint project wins arriving six to eight months earlier than expected. Management also expects CEC margins to improve by 300 to 500 basis points over the next 12 to 18 months as lower-margin operations are phased out. Combined with its rapidly expanding backlog — which surged 131% year over year to $5.2 billion, including unsigned awards — and visibility into a total opportunity pool approaching $6.5 billion, STRL has both the financial capacity and strategic rationale to become more acquisitive.



If Sterling can continue deploying capital into acquisitions that deepen vertical integration, expand regional reach and improve labor capacity, its $512 million cash position may become a key catalyst behind the company’s next phase of AI infrastructure-driven growth.

Sterling’s Acquisition Firepower: Balance Sheet Strength as a Differentiator

Sterling is increasingly differentiating itself through a focused expansion strategy aimed at high-growth AI infrastructure and mission-critical construction markets. This focused approach contrasts with the broader, scale-driven strategies of peers MasTec, Inc. MTZ and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME, allowing Sterling to align more closely with mission-critical demand trends.



MasTec is also preparing to use M&A more actively, but with a broader infrastructure mandate. The company reported approximately $1.8 billion of liquidity and net leverage of 1.8x, giving it room to support organic growth while pursuing acquisitions. MasTec now expects acquisitions to play a larger role in expanding key platforms such as clean energy, power delivery, communications and data-center-related infrastructure.



EMCOR, meanwhile, continues to use acquisitions to strengthen its already large electrical, mechanical and building-services platform. The company reported $916 million of cash and said its balance sheet enables it to fund organic growth, pursue strategic M&A and return capital to shareholders. EMCOR’s acquisition focus remains primarily on low- to mid-voltage electrical construction, mechanical services, fire protection, building controls and select fabrication capabilities.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have gained 139.3% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.33, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days to $17.77 and $22.43 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 63.3% and 26.2%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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