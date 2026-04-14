Can Sterling Acquisitions Strengthen Modular Capabilities and Growth?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL is strategically positioning itself to strengthen its modular capabilities and accelerate growth through the acquisition of CEC Facilities Group and targeted facility expansions. By integrating CEC’s specialized electrical and mechanical expertise, the company is advancing its E-Infrastructure segment toward more complex, mission-critical services aligned with large-scale data center and semiconductor projects.



A cornerstone of this growth strategy is the aggressive expansion of modular prefabrication. Sterling is currently finalizing a lease for a new modular build facility exceeding 300,000 square feet, which triples its existing capacity. This facility allows the company to transition labor-intensive tasks — such as the assembly of conduit systems and electrical cabinets — from the field to a controlled manufacturing environment. This shift is a mechanical necessity to mitigate the acute shortage of skilled electricians. By reducing on-site man-hours, Sterling can execute larger projects even as the labor pool remains tight.



Beyond immediate capacity, the modular approach is a primary driver of margin expansion and operational efficiency. Prefabrication enhances productivity, improves safety and reduces execution risk through repeatability. Management believes these efficiencies will drive profitability across its mission-critical portfolio, which now accounts for 84% of E-Infrastructure signed backlog. By combining site development with modular electrical capabilities, the company is building a scalable and flexible service model applicable across a range of end markets, including pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing.



Looking ahead, the successful integration of these acquisitions will be key. If executed effectively, Sterling can further differentiate itself as a full-scope infrastructure provider with advanced modular capabilities, positioning the company to sustain growth, enhance profitability and capitalize on multi-year demand across data centers and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Sterling’s Competitive Position: Modular Differentiation

Sterling maintains a unique competitive posture within the infrastructure construction market, particularly as it scales its E-Infrastructure segment to rival larger firms like MasTec, Inc. MTZ and EMCOR Group, Inc. EME. While these competitors possess vast scale, Sterling’s strategic focus on modular integration through the CEC acquisition serves as a key differentiator.



MasTec remains a highly diversified infrastructure powerhouse with extensive exposure to communications, clean energy and power delivery. While MasTec has highlighted significant margin improvements in its pipeline and energy segments, driven by project discipline and high-voltage transmission demand, it continues to rely on a massive field workforce and traditional labor-intensive models. In contrast, Sterling’s modular strategy focuses on industrialized construction, shifting labor away from the field to drive more predictable margins and faster project turnover.



EMCOR is a leading provider of electrical and mechanical construction with strong exposure to data centers, semiconductors and life sciences, benefiting from robust demand in high-tech infrastructure. However, Sterling is differentiating itself from EMCOR by significantly expanding its modular capacity, enabling greater control over prefabrication, mitigating labor constraints and enhancing execution efficiency, positioning it to sustain strong growth and capitalize on multi-year infrastructure investment trends.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have gained 27% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

STRL stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.15, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of STRL

STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 60 days to $13.69 from $11.52 per share. The revised estimated figure indicates 25.8% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.