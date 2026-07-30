Can Starbucks Keep This Turnaround Going? The Latest Results Say Yes

Starbucks’ (NASDAQ: SBUX) fiscal Q3 results prove Brian Niccol was the right CEO at the right time. His Back to Starbucks strategy took time to gain traction, but it has, with comps back in growth mode and margins expanding.

The news is exactly what the market needed, affirming the world’s leading coffee chain as the number one "third place" (with home being first and work second) for consumers. In this environment, Starbucks can continue to gain momentum and transfer it to its share price. As it stands, SBUX stock is on track to break out and retest multi-year highs.

Starbucks Outperforms on All Counts: Raises Guidance

Starbucks had a solid quarter despite the impact of its China transaction. The China transaction relieved it of operational control of Chinese-based assets, leaving it free to focus on core markets without the overhang of geopolitical events. The company’s fiscal Q3 revenue declined by 1.4% to $9.32 billion but still outpaced the consensus by over 200 basis points and drove better-than-expected margins.

Internally, revenue strength was underpinned by 175 new stores and a 7.9% global comp-store increase. Global comps were driven by a 4.2% increase in transactions and a 3.5% increase in ticket average, proving Niccol’s efforts to improve traffic and flow through are working. Comps in the U.S., the core market, increased by 8.1% while International markets grew comparable sales by 5.7%.

Margin news was a catalyzing factor for this market. The company improved its operating margins by 430 bps, adjusted for one-offs and repositioning efforts, driving a 70% increase in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), despite the top-line decline. Looking ahead, management expects the comp store strength to continue and lifted guidance accordingly. The company’s new forecast targets full-year global comps in the 6% range with EPS well above analysts' consensus targets and forecasts potentially cautious.

Starbucks Strengthens Balance Sheet in Q3

Starbucks' improving position is reflected in the balance sheet. The impact of its China transaction is seen in reduced total assets but offset by increased cash and reduced debt. The net impact is reduced shareholder deficits, deficits linked to aggressive share buybacks in previous years, and improved cash flow. The likely outcome is that Starbucks continues on this track, enabling capital return increases in future quarters and years. Capital returns in 2026 primarily consist of the dividend, which yields about 2.3% as of late July.

The analyst response to the release was bullish, extending the trend. MarktBeat tracked four analyst updates within the first 12 hours of the release, including four price target increases leading to the high-end range. The takeaway is that 31 analysts show high conviction in the Moderate Buy rating, the Buy-side bias is over 60%, and the consensus price target is trending higher, forecasting at least a fresh 18-month high. The high-end range puts this market above $150, sufficient for a fresh all-time high when reached.

Institutional trends align with an outlook for higher share prices. The group owns more than 70% of the stock and has been accumulating in 2026. Although the overal pace of activity has slowed, the balance improved to over $6.50 bought for every $1 sold in early Q3, limiting the downside risk ahead of the release. The likely outcome is that this group continues to underpin support, possibly accelerating activity as Q3 progresses.

Risks Are in Balance While Reward Potential Improves

Starbucks’ biggest risks are commodity price volatility and competition, but both appear to be under control. While input costs are increasing, operational quality is improving, driving both traffic and volume. In this scenario, Starbucks can continue to gain traction and may accelerate growth to well above forecasts, assuming cost pressures ease.

Current forecasts suggest coffee prices will moderate in Q3 from recent peaks, then hold steady in upcoming quarters, with robust harvests expected. Starbucks ’ biggest competitor is China’s Luckin Coffee, a brand to which exposure has been limited by exiting control of Chinese-based assets.

Valuation is another concern, with the stock trading around 80x earnings. The market is pricing in a robust turnaround, leaving the stock price prone to execution risk, but there is ample meat left on the bone. Forecasts put SBUX at only 10x earnings within eight years, setting the stage for a 100% to 150% stock price increase over time. Starbucks' biggest catalyst this year will be continued execution of Niccol’s strategy. Investors want to see growth resume, margins expand, and comp store strength.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.