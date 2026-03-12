Can Specialty Momentum Push CAH's Earnings Growth Beyond 25% in FY26?

Cardinal Health’s CAH accelerating specialty strategy is increasingly becoming the centerpiece of its earnings expansion story in fiscal 2026. Following a strong first half, the company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $10.15-$10.35, implying 23-26% year-over-year EPS growth and reflecting both strong operational execution and continued demand across its pharmaceutical platform.

The momentum is largely driven by Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment, which continues to benefit from strong demand for brand and specialty drugs as well as improved operational efficiency. Segmental profit growth in the quarter was supported by a favorable product mix and disciplined cost management, allowing operating earnings to rise significantly even as the company continues investing in its growth initiatives.

A key pillar of this strategy is the rapid expansion of Cardinal Health’s specialty ecosystem. Management expects specialty revenues to exceed $50 billion in fiscal 2026, highlighting the scale the company has achieved in this higher-margin segment. This growth is being fueled by a combination of specialty distribution, biopharma services and physician-practice partnerships.

MSO platforms represent a particularly important growth lever. Cardinal Health’s Specialty Alliance and other MSO structures enable it to partner directly with physician practices, strengthening relationships across oncology, autoimmune and urology specialties. The recent acquisition of Solaris Health, a leading urology MSO, further expands the company’s footprint and adds incremental capabilities to its platform.

Upstream, Cardinal Health’s biopharma services business, including the Sonexus patient-support platform and its 3PL infrastructure, is also gaining traction with manufacturers launching specialty therapies. These capabilities help pharmaceutical partners manage patient access and commercialization, reinforcing Cardinal Health’s role across the entire specialty value chain.

The expanding specialty ecosystem, MSO-driven physician engagement and growing biopharma services platform position Cardinal Health to sustain robust earnings momentum. If these initiatives continue to scale as expected, specialty could remain the primary driver pushing EPS growth toward, or potentially beyond, the upper end of its fiscal 2026 outlook.

Peer Updates

The rising demand for specialty solutions along with an attractive margin has also led the other two leading pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson MCK and Cencora COR — to expand into this space.

McKesson continues to deepen its specialty strategy as a key earnings driver, particularly through its oncology and multispecialty platforms. It reported double-digit revenue and EPS growth, supported by strong demand across oncology services, biopharma solutions and pharmaceutical distribution.

MCK highlighted that its oncology network now includes about 3,400 providers, reflecting the expanding scale of its specialty ecosystem. The company is also integrating assets, such as Florida Cancer Specialists and PRISM Vision, strengthening provider services and specialty drug distribution.

With specialty distribution volumes and provider solutions driving operating profit growth, McKesson’s oncology and multispecialty platform is emerging as a key contributor to its long-term earnings expansion.

Cencora is similarly leaning into specialty pharmaceuticals and MSO expansion to accelerate earnings growth. COR reported 12% operating income growth and 9% EPS growth in the quarter, driven largely by its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and specialty drug demand.

The company recently expanded its MSO footprint through the acquisition of OneOncology, complementing Retina Consultants of America and strengthening its specialty ecosystem. Cencora expects these physician-focused platforms to deepen relationships with biopharma companies and specialty providers.

As specialty innovation and complex therapies grow, Cencora believes these MSO partnerships will enhance distribution volumes, support physicians and create new earnings growth opportunities for it.

CAH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CAH have gained 5.2% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 1.4% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Cardinal Health trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, above the industry average. It is also higher than its five-year median of 13.46. CAH carries a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 25.1% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

