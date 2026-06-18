Can SPB's Pet Care Segment Sustain Double-Digit Sales Growth?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s SPB Global Pet Care segment delivered a standout performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, raising the question of whether the momentum can continue through the remainder of the year. The segment benefited from strong brand execution, innovation-driven demand and market-share gains across key categories. Management noted that several flagship brands continued to outperform their respective markets, demonstrating the effectiveness of the company’s focus on consumer-centric innovation and targeted marketing investments.



The Pet Care segment reported net sales growth of 11.2% year over year in the quarter, while organic sales increased 7.6% after excluding favorable foreign currency impacts. North American sales rose in the mid-single digits, supported by strong performances from brands such as Good ‘n’ Fun, DreamBone, Nature’s Miracle and FURminator. E-commerce sales posted double-digit growth, although approximately $3 million of sales were pulled forward from the fiscal third quarter. In Europe, organic sales advanced in the high-single digits, aided by market-share gains from Good Boy and Tetra. The segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $56.8 million, up $6.8 million from the prior-year period, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 40 basis points to 19%.



Several growth drivers suggest that the business remains well positioned. The company continues to benefit from pet-humanization trends and increasing consumer focus on pet wellness. New products such as DreamBone CollaYUMS, enriched with Type 2 collagen for joint health, are resonating with consumers and driving incremental volume growth. At the same time, Nature’s Miracle continues to outperform in a declining category, while Good Boy is expanding distribution across Continental Europe. Management is also refining its price-pack architecture to improve shelf clarity and strengthen long-term category growth.



While management remains cautious about broader consumer spending trends and category growth rates, the company expects the Pet Care segment to deliver top-line growth in fiscal 2026. Strong innovation pipelines, expanded marketing support and continued market-share gains provide a solid foundation for future performance. If Spectrum Brands can maintain its momentum in key brands and successfully execute its growth initiatives, the Pet Care segment appears capable of sustaining above-market growth despite an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

Zacks Rundown for SPB

SPB’s shares have gained 34.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 3.5%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



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From a valuation standpoint, SPB trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, higher than the industry’s average of 14.36X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPB’s current fiscal-year earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 9.8%, and the same for the next fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 9.6%.

Other Key Picks

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which is a marketer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current financial-year sales is expected to rise 2.6% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.



Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC produces, manufactures and sells promotional products and branded uniforms, and healthcare apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, SGC carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2% and 28.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. SGC delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 81.9%, on average.



Carter’s, Inc. CRI designs, sources and markets branded children's wear in the United States and internationally. At present, CRI has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 4.9%, and the same for earnings implies a decline of 10.9% from the year-ago figures. CRI delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 100.8%, on average.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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