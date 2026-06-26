Can SpaceX Stock Turn Everyday Investors Into Millionaires?

Key Points

SpaceX stock has been quite volatile in its short time on the market.

Although the stock has retreated by more than 30% from its peak, it's still above where it opened its first day of trading.

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Earlier this month, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, finally completed its long-awaited initial public offering. The IPO predictably drew massive attention from retail and institutional investors alike, fueled by the company's innovations in reusable rockets and satellite internet connectivity, and its ambitious plans to deploy an orbital constellation of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

For everyday investors who had limited access to SpaceX's shares, its public market debut opens an interesting door. The question that many are asking is whether an investment in the stock now can realistically transform a modest portfolio into millionaire status.

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The company's early price action and broader lessons about stock market dynamics offer important clues.

Breaking down SpaceX's roller-coaster debut

SpaceX's first days of trading as a public company followed a classic pattern for IPO stocks. While its offering price was $135 per share, the stock opened on the Nasdaq at $150 on June 12 and closed its first trading session near $161 -- delivering a quick pop. Momentum carried prices even higher during subsequent sessions, with SpaceX briefly surpassing $225 per share to command a market capitalization of roughly $2.8 trillion at that time.

However, questions about its lofty valuation combined with broader market sentiment triggered sharp pullbacks. As of late afternoon on June 24, SpaceX was trading at around $158.

These volatile swings underscore how new public companies often deliver dramatic short-term moves driven by hype, liquidity events, and shifting investor sentiment.

What does an investment in the SpaceX IPO look like today?

The majority of investors who have gotten involved in SpaceX stock so far were not able to secure shares at the offering price. A modest initial investment of $5,000 at SpaceX's opening price of $150 would be worth roughly $5,270 as of this writing -- a modest gain of just over 5%.

Despite the steep sell-off from its peak, a gain of 5% in less than a month is still impressive. To put this into context, the long-run average annual return of the S&P 500 is about 10%.

The key takeaway here is that IPO stocks can deliver some quick upside. At the same time, these gains can be fleeting: Even after a strong debut, the position remains exposed to heavy selling. Moreover, the absolute dollar amounts remain limited.

IPOs often create quick wins for momentum traders, but they rarely deliver the kind of transformative, multiyear compound growth that's required to create generational wealth.

Can investing in SpaceX really make you a millionaire?

The SpaceX IPO reinforces a fundamental truth about investing: Multibaggers are almost never created overnight. While the stock has delivered a decent gain for its earliest buyers, whether it can produce sustained outperformance will depend on how well the company executes on its ambitions over many years across its various business segments. History shows that stocks capable of turning small sums into millions always require patience, resilience, and conviction through drawdowns, and time for the power of compound growth to work its magic.

For retail investors, the most practical route to building a million-dollar portfolio involves dollar-cost averaging -- investing fixed amounts at regular intervals regardless of short-term price swings -- over time horizons of between 15 and 30 years or more. By steadily adding to a position in SpaceX while management scales the business, any investor can accumulate more shares during dips and position themselves to benefit from its potential price appreciation.

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

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Adam Spatacco has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.