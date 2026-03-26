Can the S&P 500 Outrun a Looming Recession? ETFs to Navigate the Storm

Barclays recently raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 target, according to Reuters. Per the British brokerage, robust corporate earnings and economic resilience will likely counterbalance escalating macro risks such as geopolitical tensions, AI disruption and strains in private credit markets.

However, the current market environment remains fragile and highly headline-driven. Uncertainty surrounding diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran, along with the timing and resolution of the Middle East conflict, continues to cloud investor sentiment.

Coupled with the prevailing “sell first, ask later” mindset and rising odds of a recession in the United States, these factors amplify the risk of a volatility-driven downside, potentially overshadowing the bullish case for sustained earnings growth.

Recession Risks Are Back in Play

As per Wall Street analysts, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, the likelihood of a U.S. recession is rising, as elevated oil prices amid the Middle East conflict begin to pressure economic growth. Per Gregory Daco, EY-Parthenon chief economist, within this backdrop, the probability of a recession is estimated at 40%. It may increase if the Middle East conflict becomes more severe or longer than expected, as quoted on the abovementioned Yahoo Finance article.

Goldman Sachs GS also riased its recession probability to 30% from 25% earlier this week. According to The Street, the firm points to a convergence of macro pressures, with geopolitical tensions, slowing growth and diminishing policy support all weighing on the outlook at once. Among these, the oil shock tied to Middle East tensions stands out as the most immediate catalyst.

Markets are unlikely to see immediate relief as oil prices are expected to remain elevated even after the Middle East conflict eases, as damage to key energy infrastructure across the region may take time to repair, potentially constraining near-term production capacity and keeping supply conditions tight.

How Investors Should Take Position Now

Rather than taking an overly bullish or bearish stance, investors should prioritize caution and diversification. With recession risks lingering, the market outlook remains uncertain and highly ambiguous. Adopting a pragmatic and balanced approach, while positioning portfolios for a range of scenarios, can help mitigate risk and capitalize on potential opportunities.

Investors are better served by maintaining a long-term investment approach rather than attempting to time short-term market movements. For long-term investors, broadening exposure and diversification are essential to preserving growth prospects while reducing vulnerability to concentration risks.

Home Bias or Global Reach: What Works Now?

Amid rising global uncertainty, the case for staying invested in U.S. markets is becoming increasingly compelling. Despite growing recession risks, the U.S. economy continues to appear more resilient relative to its global peers.

According to Reuters, in the aftermath of the Iran war, U.S. equities have shown greater resilience than their global peers, though their resilience could be tested if the Middle East conflict drags on. Investors currently see U.S. markets as relatively better positioned, given that other regions appear more exposed to the conflict-driven surge in energy prices.

The S&P 500 has declined about 4.48% over the past month, outperforming its European counterpart, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which fell 9.08% during the same period. Over the past five days, the U.S. benchmark has slipped just 0.04%, compared with a 1.31% decline in the Eurozone index.

Per some investors, as quoted on the abovementioned Reuters article, the appreciation of the U.S. dollar is acting as a tailwind for U.S. equities. According to TradingView, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has gained 2.02% over the past month and 1.46% year to date. The index has recorded an increase of 0.38% over the five days.

As such, increasing exposure to U.S. equities, while maintaining a conservative and defensive positioning, may offer a balanced approach in the current environment.

Managing Market Volatility with ETFs

Preserving capital and cushioning volatility are key for investors looking to navigate a potentially tumultuous period. Increasing exposure to defensive ETFs can offer a dual advantage, shielding portfolios during periods of stress while still providing market participation and upside potential if market conditions improve.

Below, we have highlighted several areas where investors can consider expanding their exposure.

Quality ETFs

Amid market uncertainty, quality investing emerges as a strategic response, providing a buffer against potential headwinds. Investing in such high-quality companies can mitigate volatility for investors.

Investors can look at funds like iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF QUAL and Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF SPHQ.

Utility ETFs

As a low-beta sector, utilities are relatively shielded from market volatility, making them a defensive investment and a safe haven during economic turmoil. Investors often turn to utilities during downturns due to the steady demand for these companies' services.

Investors should gain from funds like Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU and iShares U.S. Utilities ETF IDU.

Value ETFs

Investors can leverage value investing, a strategy particularly compelling in today’s economic environment. Value investing through ETFs offers investors an easy and accessible way to follow this strategy. Value ETFs focus on stocks characterized by strong fundamentals and robust financial health, which trade below their intrinsic value.

Investors can consider Vanguard Value ETF VTV and Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF AVLV.

Equal-Weighted ETFs

Investors seeking broad market exposure with a comparatively lower risk profile may consider equal-weighted funds. These funds offer sector-level diversification by assigning equal weight to each constituent stock, regardless of market capitalization, reducing concentration risk.

This makes them a relevant choice for investors seeking diversified exposure across sectors. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF RSP and Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF EQWL are some good options.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.