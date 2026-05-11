Can SoundHound's OASYS Platform Redefine Agentic AI Worldwide?

SoundHound AI SOUN is making an aggressive push to position itself at the center of the fast-growing agentic AI market, and its newly launched OASYS platform could become a major growth catalyst. The company introduced OASYS or Orchestrated Agent System, as a self-learning AI platform capable of automatically building, orchestrating and improving AI agents across voice, text, web, kiosks and vehicles. Management believes the platform can dramatically reduce deployment time and operating costs for enterprises while continuously improving through real-world usage.



The launch comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly searching for AI systems that can automate customer interactions across multiple channels. Unlike traditional conversational AI tools that require continuous manual updates, OASYS is designed to evolve autonomously. SoundHound stated that businesses can deploy AI agents in minutes instead of months, potentially making the technology attractive across industries such as restaurants, banking, healthcare, telecom and automotive.



Importantly, SoundHound is combining OASYS with its expanding enterprise footprint. The pending acquisition of LivePerson is expected to significantly strengthen the company’s omnichannel capabilities and customer reach. Management believes the combined business could create a $500 million revenue opportunity by cross-selling voice AI and digital messaging solutions across existing customers.



Financially, SoundHound’s momentum remains strong. First-quarter 2026 revenues increased 52% year over year to $44.2 million, while its core automotive and IoT AI business grew 88% excluding acquisitions. The company also maintained a solid balance sheet with $216 million in cash and no debt.



Still, competition in agentic AI remains intense, with large technology companies investing heavily in enterprise automation. Continued execution, integration of acquisitions and improving profitability will remain critical for SoundHound going forward.

Microsoft and C3.ai Remain Key Competitive Threats

SoundHound AI operates in an increasingly competitive conversational and agentic AI market where larger technology players and enterprise AI providers are aggressively expanding their automation capabilities. Two major competitors relevant to SoundHound’s OASYS ambitions are Microsoft MSFT and C3.ai AI.



Microsoft remains one of the biggest threats in enterprise AI through its broad ecosystem spanning Copilot, Azure AI and Nuance conversational technologies. Microsoft continues to strengthen its position in enterprise automation, customer engagement and voice AI through deep integration across cloud infrastructure and productivity applications. Microsoft also benefits from massive enterprise relationships and AI investment capacity, making competition intense for SoundHound in enterprise agentic AI.



C3.ai is another important competitor in enterprise AI and agentic automation. C3.ai focuses heavily on scalable AI applications across industries such as manufacturing, energy, defense and financial services. The company has been expanding its generative AI and agentic AI offerings, positioning itself as a broad enterprise AI platform provider. While SoundHound has stronger expertise in conversational voice AI and omnichannel interactions, C3.ai benefits from deeper penetration in large enterprise AI deployments. Both Microsoft and C3.ai continue to highlight the rapidly expanding opportunity in the global agentic AI market.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound shares have gained 29.8% in the past month, outperforming the industry, as shown below:

SOUN’s 1-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 15.08, above the industry’s average of 11.88.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has remained unchanged at 9 cents, although the expected loss remains narrower than the previous year’s loss of 13 cents.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN’s Zacks Rank

SOUN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.