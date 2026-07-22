Can SoundHound Disrupt Restaurant Automation in 2026 and Beyond?

SoundHound AI SOUN is strengthening its position as a leading provider of AI-powered restaurant automation, making 2026 an important year for the company. While SoundHound is still expanding beyond its automotive roots, its growing traction in restaurants, combined with new agentic AI capabilities, could make it one of the industry's key disruptors.



A major catalyst is SoundHound's newly launched OASYS platform, a self-learning agentic AI system that allows businesses to build, deploy and continuously improve AI agents across drive-thrus, kiosks, phones, web, chat and other customer touchpoints. This unified platform significantly reduces deployment time while enabling restaurants to automate ordering, customer service and workflow management with minimal manual intervention.



The company's restaurant momentum is also becoming increasingly tangible. Management noted that a major quick-service restaurant (QSR) customer found AI-enabled drive-thru locations generated higher revenues than comparable stores without SoundHound's technology. The company also reported rising cross-selling opportunities among restaurant customers and growing adoption of its Voice Insights analytics platform, suggesting that customers are expanding beyond initial deployments.



Another potential growth driver is the planned acquisition of LivePerson. Once completed, the transaction will combine SoundHound's voice AI with LivePerson's digital messaging capabilities, enabling restaurants to offer seamless customer interactions across voice, text and chat. The acquisition is also expected to expand cross-selling opportunities while broadening the company's enterprise customer base.



Financially, SoundHound appears well positioned to support these initiatives. First-quarter 2026 revenues rose 52% year over year to a record level, the company ended the quarter with approximately $216 million in cash and no debt, and management reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook of $225-$260 million.



Although continued losses and execution risks around integrating LivePerson remain challenges, SoundHound's expanding restaurant footprint, differentiated voice AI technology and growing enterprise ecosystem position it well to become a meaningful force in restaurant automation during 2026.

Restaurant AI Competition Is Intensifying

NCR Voyix VYX is one of SoundHound's strongest competitors in restaurant automation due to its extensive restaurant software ecosystem spanning point-of-sale, payment processing, self-service kiosks and digital ordering. NCR Voyix has deep relationships with leading restaurant chains and continues to enhance its AI-driven ordering and operational capabilities.



While NCR Voyix primarily focuses on restaurant commerce infrastructure, it is still expanding its conversational AI capabilities. This creates an opportunity for the company to compete directly with SoundHound as restaurants increasingly seek integrated voice-enabled ordering and customer engagement solutions.



Par Technology PAR is another major rival, offering cloud-based restaurant management software, digital ordering, loyalty programs, back-office solutions and restaurant analytics. Through acquisitions and continued product development, Par Technology has built a comprehensive platform serving thousands of restaurant locations.



As restaurants increasingly adopt AI to improve order accuracy, labor productivity and customer experience, Par Technology is embedding more automation across its software suite. While Par Technology offers a broad restaurant operating platform, SoundHound differentiates itself with its proprietary voice AI, agentic AI platform and drive-thru automation capabilities, positioning the company to capture a larger share of AI-first restaurant deployments.

SOUN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

SoundHound shares have lost 34.2% year to date (YTD), underperforming the industry, as shown below:

SOUN’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOUN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 11.18, slightly above the industry’s average.

SOUN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoundHound’s 2026 loss per share has remained unchanged at 18 cents, as shown below. The expected loss also remains wider than the previous year’s loss of 13 cents.

EPS Trend of SOUN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.