Can Solid Overall Revenue Growth Benefit Motorola's Q2 Earnings?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results after the closing bell on Aug. 5. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.7%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.2%, on average.



The Chicago, IL-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues on the back of growth in both segments – Products and Systems Integration and Services and Software. It benefits from the increasing demand for its mission-critical technologies in North America and globally.

Factors at Play

During the to-be-reported quarter, Motorola enhanced its Assist AI agent platform with new features that enable faster response times and better situational awareness for emergency teams. It introduced the Interpreter Agent to help overcome language barriers during 911 calls. The tool can detect a caller’s language in seconds and provide real-time two-way translation and live transcription. This helps dispatchers communicate faster and more clearly, reducing delays and improving communication during emergencies. The company also added live 911 audio streaming, allowing first responders to access call audio directly in the field for timely, more informed decisions before arriving at the scene. This is likely to have generated incremental revenues during the quarter.



In the quarter, Motorola launched SafetyCam, a wearable AI assistant for the protection and active assistance of retail and other front-line enterprise teams. Integrating enterprise-grade video security, two-way voice communications, a dedicated panic button and the company's conversational Assist AI, the SafetyCam is a single, intuitive device that helps in proactive threat detection and deterrence. It transforms first-person, floor-level data into connected intelligence for greater operational clarity across a store to help local management verify compliance, protect assets and rapidly resolve operational claims. These are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Riding on such state-of-the-art products, Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. These systems drive the demand for additional device sales and promote software upgrades and infrastructure expansion. The comprehensive suite of services ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations. These developments are expected to have positively impacted MSI’s performance in the second quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Products and Systems Integration segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.76 billion. The figure indicates a rise from $1.65 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Services and Software segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion, up from $1.11 billion recorded in the year-earlier quarter.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3 billion, which indicates growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.76 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is $3.86, which suggests an increase from $3.57 a year ago, driven by top-line growth.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Motorola for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is perfectly the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +0.52% with the former pegged at $3.88 per share and the latter at $3.86. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Motorola Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Motorola Solutions, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Sandisk Corporation SNDK is set to release quarterly numbers on Aug. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Earnings ESP for Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is +3.08% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 4.



The Earnings ESP for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD is +7.68% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 4.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.