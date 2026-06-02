Can Solid Networking Platform Revenue Growth Drive CIEN's Q2 Earnings?

Ciena Corporation CIEN is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 4, before market open. In the to-be-reported quarter, the company is likely to have recorded higher revenues from the Networking Platforms segment.

Factors at Play

Networking Platforms comprises the Converged Optical Networking and Routing and Switching portfolios. The Converged Optical Networking consists of a wide range of products and solutions that leverage WaveLogic coherent optical technology and intelligent photonics solutions. These are optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, Optical Transport Network (OTN) switching and IP routing and switching. Its principal products include the 6500 packet-optical platform, the Waveserver family of products, the 6500 Reconfigurable Line System, O-NID, 5400 family of packet-optical platforms and the coherent-optimized edge line system.

Beginning fiscal 2021, the company renamed its Packet Networking segment to Routing and Switching. This segment includes the 3000 family of Service Delivery Platforms and the 5000 series of Service Aggregation Platforms to support network access and aggregation. It also includes Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology and products, WaveRouter, 6500 Packet Transport System (PTS), 8700 Packetwave Platform and OLT transceiver.

Ciena's Networking Platforms segment delivered strong performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by robust demand from hyperscalers, cloud providers and service providers. The company reported record revenue, with revenues from Networking Platforms (80.5% of total revenues) up 40% year over year, driven primarily by the Waveserver and Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) product lines, both of which grew more than 80% from the prior-year period. The company achieved a second consecutive record quarter for RLS shipments and revenue, reflecting strong adoption of its networking platforms across AI-driven and cloud networking applications.

Demand was fueled by WAN connectivity requirements, including data center interconnect (DCI), managed optical fiber networks (MOFN), cloud networking and AI training workloads. Orders in India increased 40% year over year, driven by strong MOFN demand. Service providers continued reinvesting in optical transport infrastructure, while hyperscalers expanded deployments for AI training clusters. Ciena stated that three hyperscalers are using its optical solutions for training applications across distance and are significantly increasing deployments.

Ciena Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ciena Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ciena Corporation Quote

Within Networking Platforms, Ciena highlighted strong momentum for its RLS platform and 800ZR pluggable optics. The company expects the 800-gig pluggable ramp to continue through fiscal 2026 and stated that it is the first to market in 800-gig technology. The interconnect business remains on track to triple year over year in fiscal 2026. This might have positively impacted the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 performance.

Looking ahead, Ciena expects networking platform demand to remain strong. The company plans to expand its scale across networking opportunities through its new Hyper-Rail solution, which is expected to begin standardization at the end of 2026 and ramp in 2027. On the lastearnings call management stated that there were continued growth opportunities from MOFN deployments, AI training clusters, inference workloads, submarine networks and cloud infrastructure. Strong order activity increased backlog by approximately $2 billion during the quarter to about $7 billion, with nearly all new orders scheduled for fiscal 2027 fulfillment, providing visibility into future networking platform demand.

Overall Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Networking Platforms segment revenues is pegged at $1195 million, indicating an improvement from $866 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.46 per share, indicating growth of 247.6% year over year. The consensus estimate for total revenues is pinned at $1.50 billion, implying an increase of 33.6%.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects revenues of $1.5 billion (+/-$50 million).

What Our Model Predicts for CIEN

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CIEN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CIEN has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank #1.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:

Micron Technology, Inc. MU currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.42% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings is pegged at $34.1 billion and $19.62 per share, respectively. Micron is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 24.

Five Below, Inc. FIVE has an Earnings ESP of +7.33% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings is pegged at $1.20 billion and $1.70 per share, respectively. Five Below is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 3.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings is pegged at $1.44 billion and 94 cents per share, respectively. ASO is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 9.

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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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