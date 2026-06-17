Can Software Revenues Help Serve Robotics Strengthen Margins?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is finding new ways to monetize its autonomy platform, with software services emerging as a potentially important driver of future margin improvement. While autonomous delivery remains the core business, the latest results suggest that software and platform services are beginning to play a larger role in revenue generation. This shift could help improve the economics of a business that continues to invest heavily in fleet expansion and autonomous technology.



In the first quarter of 2026, software revenues reached approximately $1 million and accounted for roughly one-third of total revenues. Although fleet operations continued to generate negative gross margins amid ongoing investments in fleet expansion and platform development, software gross margin remained positive. This contrast underscores the potential for software revenues to play a larger role in improving the company's margin profile over time.



The company is also expanding the monetization of its software capabilities through the connectivity platform, which enables robots in the field to maintain reliable internet connections and receive support when needed. External customers are already using the service, and commercialization efforts continue to advance. This creates an opportunity for software revenues to extend beyond the company's own delivery operations. In addition, approximately $1.4 million of first-quarter revenues were recurring, with recurring revenues accounting for just under half of total revenues.



Investments in AI models, fleet software and data infrastructure continue to support the development of the broader platform. As software services become a larger share of revenues, the company could benefit from improved operating leverage and stronger margins over time. While profitability remains a longer-term objective, the growing contribution from software appears to be an important step toward building a more scalable financial model.

Peer Comparisons: Uber & DoorDash

Serve Robotics operates in the fast-growing Physical AI market, where autonomous robots are being used for real-world tasks such as food delivery, logistics and healthcare support. Two notable players in this space are Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER and DoorDash, Inc. DASH.



Uber is a key player in the broader autonomous mobility and delivery ecosystem. The company said it now has more than 30 autonomous partners across Mobility and Delivery, with AV Mobility trips growing more than 10x year over year. Uber also expects to operate in up to 15 autonomous markets by the end of 2026, giving it significant scale and commercialization reach. This large network, deep demand base and partner-led AV strategy give Uber a strong position in scaling autonomous transportation and delivery services.



DoorDash is also building an autonomous delivery platform, including its Dot program. Management noted that different delivery formats will be needed for different types of orders, across both land and air, to create a more efficient delivery network. DoorDash’s large merchant base, strong local commerce platform and focus on building end-to-end autonomous delivery capabilities could create competitive pressure for smaller robotics players over time.

SERV’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Serve Robotics have declined 39.8% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the broader Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.

SERV Stock's 12-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 10.21, below the industry average of 11.89.

SERV’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV’s EPS Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SERV’s 2026 loss per share has widened to $2.64 in the past 60 days. Also, the estimated figure indicates a wider loss than the year-ago loss of $1.63 per share.

EPS Trend of SERV Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Serve Robotics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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