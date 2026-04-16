Can SNOW's Expansion Into Observability Strengthen the Growth Thesis?

Snowflake SNOW is steadily expanding its platform capabilities beyond core data warehousing, with its push into observability emerging as a natural extension of its AI Data Cloud strategy. This reflects a broader shift in positioning, from a system of analysis to a platform that supports the full lifecycle of data and AI workloads, including monitoring, debugging and optimization.



Observability is becoming increasingly critical as enterprises scale agentic AI workloads, where rising data volumes and system complexity are challenging traditional monitoring tools. By embedding observability into its platform, Snowflake aims to deliver real-time operational visibility while reducing reliance on fragmented third-party solutions. This tighter integration aligns with its consumption-based model and could support higher workload intensity over time.



The integration of Observe positions Snowflake to compete in the enterprise IT operations market, estimated at $50 billion, extending its addressable opportunity into a segment that is becoming central to AI-driven environments. The overlap between Observe’s customer base and Snowflake’s existing users creates a pathway for deeper adoption and cross-sell within the platform.



However, near-term impact remains measured. Observe is expected to add 100 basis points to fiscal 2027 product revenue growth, against an acquisition cost of $600 million, while introducing a 150-basis-point headwind to non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin, expected at 23% for fiscal 2027. This implies modest near-term revenue accretion relative to deal size, with benefits likely back-ended as integration matures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNOW’s fiscal first quarter 2027 revenues is pegged at $1.32 billion, indicating 26.63% year-over-year growth.



Snowflake’s expansion into observability strengthens its platform depth, but whether it meaningfully enhances the growth thesis will depend on its ability to drive incremental consumption beyond the initial contribution.

SNOW Faces Stiff Competition in Observability

In observability, Snowflake competes against established platforms, including Datadog DDOG and Dynatrace DT, both of which have built dedicated, scaled businesses in this space.



Datadog commands a broad enterprise presence with a deeply integrated monitoring and security stack, while Dynatrace differentiates through AI-powered full-stack observability with strong penetration in complex enterprise environments.



Snowflake's edge lies in cost efficiency and native data platform integration, but converting that architectural advantage into competitive wins against entrenched vendors like Datadog and Dynatrace will require demonstrable differentiation beyond pricing.

SNOW’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Snowflake shares have plunged 34.1% in the year-to-date period, while the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector returned 2.4% and the Internet Software industry declined 13.2%.

SNOW Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Snowflake stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 8.1x compared with the industry’s 3.82x. SNOW has a Value Score of F.

SNOW's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNOW’s fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $1.81 per share. The figure indicates a 44.8% year-over-year increase.

Snowflake Inc. Price and Consensus

Snowflake Inc. price-consensus-chart | Snowflake Inc. Quote



Snowflake currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.