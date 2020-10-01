Can Snowflake (SNOW) Live Up To Its Stock Valuation?

It would be a gross understatement to say Snowflake (SNOW) has been warmly welcomed on Wall Street. Forget warm. In fact, investors’ enthusiasm for the stock could be characterized as a blizzard, given that the company has earned the distinction of being the biggest software IPO ever.

With the backing of Salesforce (CRM) and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), the cloud data warehousing specialist saw its stock close up more than 111%, reaching a $70.4 billion valuation at the end of its first day of trading on September 16. The stock would reach an intraday/all-time high of $319. Founded in 2012, Snowflake had priced its initial public offering at $120 per share, which was already well above the expected range of $100 to $110. And here’s the thing: That range was revised upward from the original price range of $75 to $85.

The stock is currently trading at around $250. Entering 2020, and particularly during the pandemic, there were concerns about the level of exuberance, or mere interest, investors would show for so-called “unicorns.” The term refers to a mythical animal and an underlying uncertainty that said unicorn will live up to expectation as a profitable venture. After that impressive debut, during which Snowflake sold 28 million shares and raised nearly $3.4 billion, now comes the hard part — living up the high expectations.

The rise of structured and unstructured data has driven increased demand for data warehousing solutions, driving popularity in companies like Datadog (DDOG), Alteryx (AYX), Salesforce-owned Tableau Software, and others. Unlike its competitors, Snowflake does more than a house data. Its platform can be customized and integrated to meet the individual demand needs of its customer. What's more, Snowflake's offerings can connect to various cloud applications such as Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure and Google (GOOG , GOOGL) Cloud Platforms.

These means of integration give Snowflake yet another distinct advantage over its peers. These feature qualities has enabled Snowflake to offer data solutions for enterprises of all sizes — many of which are looking for ways to centralize data management. In its most recent regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Snowflake said it has more than 3,100 customers, which is pretty significant, considering that total includes 30% of the Fortune 500 companies. But it's also worth noting that it had just half that amount a year go. In other words, it is demonstrating impressive growth. Can it continue?

The company believes it can. In its prospectus, Snowflake cited research firm IDC, which forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 27% in zettabytes of data by 2025, compared to 33 zettabytes of data in 2018. “This data contains valuable insights for organizations, including key business and performance metrics, customer attributes and behavior, and product strengths and capabilities,” Snowflake said in its S1. Even then, bears will continue to argue about the valuation given that the company operates in a highly competitive market place.

What’s more, there’s also the fact that Snowflake is heavily reliant on Amazon, which sustains a significant portion of Snowflake’s infrastructure. That poses some risk given that Amazon has a competing service called Redshift. In other words, Snowflake’s features may one day be its trojan horse. And while its stock price today is riding high, the company will need to execute flawlessly to avoid a snowfall.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.