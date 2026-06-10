Can SNDK's New Business Models Reduce Dependence on NAND Volatility?

Sandisk Corporation SNDK is attempting to reduce its exposure to the NAND industry's traditional boom-and-bust cycles through a new business model (NBM) built around multi-year customer agreements. The initiative represents a shift from the shorter-term contracting approach that has historically left NAND suppliers vulnerable to fluctuations in pricing and demand. By securing committed volumes, financial guarantees and structured pricing arrangements, Sandisk is seeking to improve revenue visibility and create a more predictable earnings profile.



The strategy is gaining traction as Sandisk signed three NBM agreements during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and added two more in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Collectively, the contracts represent approximately $42 billion in minimum contractual revenue commitments backed by financial guarantees exceeding $11 billion. The agreements already cover more than one-third of the company's expected fiscal 2027 bit shipments, providing a level of demand certainty that has historically been uncommon in the NAND market. The contracts also incorporate both fixed and variable pricing components, allowing Sandisk to retain participation in favorable pricing environments while improving visibility into future revenue streams.



While the NBM remains in its early stages, recent results suggest Sandisk is beginning to operate with greater visibility. Third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues reached $5.95 billion, up 251% year over year and ahead of guidance. Gross margin expanded to 78.4% from 22.7% of the year-ago quarter. The strong performance has been supported by higher pricing and a shift toward higher-value customers, while the growing NBM base provides an additional layer of demand visibility that could become increasingly valuable across future NAND cycles.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sandisk's fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $19.42 billion, indicating 163.99% year-over-year growth. As additional NBM agreements are added and a larger portion of shipments becomes contractually committed, Sandisk could gradually reduce its reliance on short-term NAND pricing swings and improve the predictability of its business model.

SNDK Faces Stiff Competition

SNDK faces stiff competition from Western Digital Corporation WDC and Micron Technology MU, both of which compete in NAND-based storage markets and are exposed to industry pricing and demand cycles.



Western Digital continues to participate in the NAND market through its flash business separation legacy and remains influenced by shifts in industry supply and demand dynamics. WDC also relies on product execution and market conditions to drive profitability.



Micron Technology derives a significant portion of its business from memory products, leaving MU sensitive to pricing trends across both DRAM and NAND. While the company benefits from a broader portfolio, earnings can still fluctuate with memory cycles.



Unlike Western Digital and Micron Technology, SNDK is pursuing multi-year customer agreements backed by financial commitments in an effort to improve demand visibility and reduce exposure to NAND market volatility.

SNDK’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Sandisk’s shares have skyrocketed 593.7% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 17.2%.

SNDK Stock Outperforms Sector



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SNDK stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 5.54X compared with the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices’ 4.12X. Sandisk has a Value Score of F.

SNDK’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $65.19 per share, up by 7 cents over the past 30 days. Sandisk reported earnings of $2.99 per share in fiscal 2025.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

Sandisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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