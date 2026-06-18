Can SMCI's $7 Billion Capital Raise Plan Help it Sustain AI Growth?

Super Micro Computer SMCI is scaling up its AI infrastructure business to support its long-term strategy of going beyond server manufacturing into a comprehensive datacenter infrastructure provider. The company’s manufacturing footprint comprises its Silicon Valley campus, which is expected to support production capacity exceeding 6,000 racks per month by the end of fiscal 2026, including approximately 3,000 direct liquid cooling racks.

However, this massive expansion requires massive working capital. As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.3 billion, while total bank debt and convertible notes amounted to approximately $8.8 billion. Inventories increased to $11.1 billion, accounts receivable reached $8.4 billion, and its operating cash flow for the quarter remained under pressure as the company invested heavily in inventory and supply-chain commitments.

Hence, SMCI had to roll out equity and equity-linked financing transactions recently. This was a significant capital-raising initiative aimed at supporting the company’s accelerating AI infrastructure business. The offerings, together with its at-the-market equity program, provide a potential capital raise of up to $7 billion.

According to the company, the proceeds will primarily be used to procure components required to fulfill approximately $39 billion of AI server orders received from more than 20 customers, while also supporting debt repayment, working capital requirements and capital expenditures. The financing initiative underscores the capital-intensive nature of Super Micro Computer’s current growth strategy.

How Competitors Fare Against SMCI

The AI data center market is likely to grow at an unprecedented pace throughout 2026 and 2027. Big players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Dell Technologies DELL are competing with SMCI in this space.

Dell Technologies is a major supplier of servers and storage systems, with a broad customer base across enterprises and cloud providers. Its scale, established distribution and service offerings give it an edge in winning large contracts. However, Dell Technologies has not grown as quickly as SMCI in AI-specific systems; its ability to bundle hardware with services makes it a strong rival.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also expanding aggressively into AI and high-performance computing. Its GreenLake platform provides customers with flexible, cloud-like consumption models, which can be attractive to enterprises. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s focus on hybrid cloud and AI workloads positions it as a direct competitor in areas where SMCI is seeking growth through its DCBBS strategy.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers a range of servers, including HPE ProLiant, HPE Synergy, HPE BladeSystem and HPE Moonshot servers. Dell Technologies has built the Dell AI Factory in collaboration with NVIDIA. Dell also collaborated with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI for Dell PowerEdge servers.

SMCI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Super Micro Computer have lost 5.1% year to date against the Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry’s growth of 327.6%.

SMCI YTD Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SMCI is trading at a discount at a forward 12 Month P/S multiple of 0.33X compared with industry’s P/S multiple of 4.85X.

SMCI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 24.27% and 22%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 earnings have been remained unchanged for the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.