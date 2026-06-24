Can SMCI Overcome Rising Inventory and Cash Flow Pressures?

Super Micro Computer’s SMCI cash flow and working capital profile weakened significantly in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The company reported cash flow used in operations of approximately $6.6 billion during the quarter compared with only $24 million used in the previous quarter. The deterioration was due to a large reduction in accounts payable and continued inventory buildup.

SMCI’s cash conversion cycle increased sharply to 106 days in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 from 54 days in the prior quarter, while days inventory outstanding rose to 106 days from 63 days. These trends indicate rising working capital intensity and execution risk as SMCI scales its AI infrastructure business. If customer deployment timelines continue to shift or collections slow further, the company may face additional liquidity pressure.

Super Micro Computer continues to face inventory-related risks tied to the rapidly evolving AI hardware market. The company recorded inventory valuation adjustment write-downs of approximately $239.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2026, largely related to older-generation GPUs and components.

While management stated that newer AI platforms such as NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and AMD MI350/355 are ramping aggressively, elevated inventory levels remain a concern. The company had nearly $11.1 billion in inventory at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $10.6 billion in the previous quarter.

Such a sizable inventory position could lead to additional write-downs or working capital pressure if customer demand or technology cycles shift unexpectedly. Furthermore, SMCI also faces stiff competition from larger players.

How Competitors Fare Against SMCI

The AI data center market is likely to grow at an unprecedented pace throughout 2026 and 2027. Big players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Dell Technologies DELL are competing with SMCI in this space.

Dell Technologies is a major supplier of servers and storage systems, with a broad customer base across enterprises and cloud providers. Its scale, established distribution and service offerings give it an edge in winning large contracts. However, Dell Technologies has not grown as quickly as SMCI in AI-specific systems; its ability to bundle hardware with services makes it a strong rival.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also expanding aggressively into AI and high-performance computing. Its GreenLake platform provides customers with flexible, cloud-like consumption models, which can be attractive to enterprises. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s focus on hybrid cloud and AI workloads positions it as a direct competitor in areas where SMCI is seeking growth through its DCBBS strategy.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers a range of servers, including HPE ProLiant, HPE Synergy, HPE BladeSystem and HPE Moonshot servers. Dell Technologies has built the Dell AI Factory in collaboration with NVIDIA. Dell also collaborated with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI for Dell PowerEdge servers.

SMCI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Super Micro Computer have gained 13.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry’s growth of 323.2%.

SMCI YTD Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SMCI is trading at a discount at a forward 12 Month P/S multiple of 0.39X compared with the industry’s P/S multiple of 4.77X.

SMCI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 24.27% and 22.9%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.