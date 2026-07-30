Can Skyward Specialty Beat Q2 Earnings on Premium Growth?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $1.15 per shareon revenues of $459.64 million.

The second-quarter earnings estimate witnessed two downward revisions and no upward movement over the past 60 days. However, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 29.2%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 43.7%.

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For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Skyward Specialty’s revenues is pegged at $1.90 billion, implying a jump of 34% year over year. The consensus mark for 2026 EPS is pegged at $4.88, indicating 22% year-over-year growth.

Skyward Specialty’searnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for SKWD

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around as well. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s precisely the case here.

SKWDcurrently has an Earnings ESP of +1.39%, and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping SKWD’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net earned premiums indicates 40% growth from the year-ago period’s $295.5 million. Growth in accident & health and specialty programs is expected to have benefited the metric in the to-be-reported quarter.

Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income indicates 58.7% growth from the year-ago period’s $18.6 million. These are likely to have positioned the company for year-over-year growth in the second quarter.

However, the consensus estimate for commission and fee income indicates a 23.1% decrease from the year-ago period. Also, the consensus estimate for the combined ratio is pegged at 90.7, higher than the year-ago level of 89.4.

The same for loss ratio currently stands at 62.3, up from the year-ago level of 61.3. The estimate for expense ratio is pegged at 28.4, above 28.1 a year ago. Higher interest expense and fee-based service expenses are expected to push total costs higher.

How Did SKWD’s Peers Perform?

Several insurance companies, including Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH, AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, have already reported their financial results for the June quarter of 2026. Here’s how they performed:

Marsh reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.96, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The bottom line advanced 8.8% year over year.Its strong quarterly results benefited from solid growth in the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting units. However, the upside was partially offset by Marsh’s elevated operating expenses, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits.

AMERISAFE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17%. The bottom line also declined 17% year over year. The quarterly result was affected by higher expenses and weaker underwriting margins, with additional pressure from lower investment income. AMSF’s strong premium growth partly offset these headwinds.

RenaissanceRe reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $12.92 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. The bottom line also improved 5.1% year over year. The quarterly earnings benefited from lower expenses, higher net investment income and an improved total combined ratio. However, the upside was partly offset by lower net premiums earned, weaker underwriting results in RNR’s Casualty & Specialty segment and lower fee income.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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