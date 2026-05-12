Can Simon Property Group (SPG) Keep Climbing After Strong Q1 Results?

Simon Property Group's SPG) stock has surged back near its 52-week highs after delivering strong Q1 results on Monday evening that reinforced its position as the premier mall REIT in the U.S.

The stock has rallied above $200, supported by resilient consumer spending, high occupancy levels, and improving operating metrics.

The key question for many investors is whether SPG still offers upside at these elevated levels or if the stock is worth holding onto because of its juicy dividend.



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SPG’s Q1 Results Show Continued Strength

SPG posted stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with earnings and revenue both comfortably ahead of Wall Street expectations. The company reported adjusted EPS of $3.17, which was up 7% from $2.95 per share a year ago and beat expectations of $2.98.

This came on Q1 sales of $1.75 billion, a 19% increase from the prior year quarter, while impressively exceeding estimates of $1.56 billion.

Furthermore, SPG’s strong Q1 results highlighted several encouraging trends: strong leasing demand across premium retail properties, healthy occupancy rates and tenant sales, continued pricing power on rents, and solid cash flow generation despite economic uncertainty.

Most importantly, management maintained a confident tone about the retail environment and the long-term strength of high-quality malls as SPG's portfolio continues to outperform lower-tier retail centers because luxury brands and experiential tenants still want access to its premium locations.



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SPG’s Valuation is Still Reasonable

Despite an extensive rally in recent years, especially for a REIT stock, SPG does not appear excessively expensive relative to its earnings power and asset quality.

Based on current valuation metrics, SPG trades at a reasonable 15X forward earnings multiple compared to its Zacks REIT and Equity Trust-Retail Industry’s average of 17X and the benchmark S&P 500’s 23X.



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Furthermore, Simon Property Group owns some of the highest-quality retail real estate in the world. Its portfolio includes Class A malls, outlet centers, and mixed-use destinations that attract foot traffic even as weaker malls struggle.

This gives SPG stronger pricing power and more resilient occupancy than many retail REIT peers. Unlike many cyclical retail names, SPG generates highly stable rental income. Plus, long-term leases and diversified tenants help smooth earnings through economic cycles.

What may be most appealing is that even after the stock’s strong run, SPG still offers an above-market dividend yield (4.36%), which remains attractive for income-focused investors. The combination of yield plus moderate growth makes SPG appealing in a higher-rate environment.



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SPG’s ROIC Suggests Strong Capital Allocation

One of the more compelling aspects of Simon Property Group is its consistently solid return on invested capital (ROIC).

Recent data shows SPG generating ROIC of around 18.5% when excluding dividends, which is very strong for a REIT and above many peers in commercial real estate.

A REIT or any company for that matter with an ROIC near 20% or higher is important because it indicates SPG is deploying capital efficiently, with it noteworthy that management has historically made disciplined acquisitions and redevelopment investments while earning strong returns on its premium properties.

Notably, SPG’s ROIC has remained relatively stable over long periods, even during difficult retail cycles. That consistency suggests the business has durable competitive advantages.

For REIT investors, ROIC is especially valuable because it helps distinguish high-quality property owners from companies merely relying on leverage and asset appreciation.



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Risks Investors Should Watch

Even high-quality REITs face challenges, and below are the potential challenges that investors should watch for:

Interest Rates

Higher interest rates can pressure REIT valuations because financing costs rise and income-oriented investors gain alternatives in bonds.

Consumer Spending Slowdown

If the economy weakens materially, discretionary retail spending could soften, hurting tenant sales and leasing activity.

E-Commerce Competition

While Simon’s premium malls have proven resilient, the long-term shift toward online shopping remains a structural headwind for retail real estate.

Still, Simon has adapted better than most competitors by emphasizing luxury retail, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use redevelopment.

Is SPG a Buy Near 52-Week Highs?

For long-term investors, Simon Property Group still looks attractive despite trading near record levels. In this regard, SPG has strong operating momentum, high-quality assets, reliable dividends, solid ROIC, and reasonable valuation metrics.

Investors seeking a blend of income, stability, and moderate long-term appreciation may still find Simon Property Group's stock appealing. For now, SPG sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.