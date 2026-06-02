Can Silicon Motion's Latest SSD Controller for AI PCs Stoke Growth?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO has introduced the SM2524XT, an advanced PCIe Gen5 DRAMless SSD controller built specifically for artificial intelligence (AI) PCs and AI inference workloads. The new solution reportedly delivers faster data access, lower latency and improved efficiency, supporting the growing performance requirements of next-generation AI applications.



Silicon Motion’s SM2524XT uses a new four-processor-core architecture, PCIe Gen5 x4 connectivity and high-speed NAND interfaces to deliver read speeds of up to 14 GB/s and random performance of up to 2.5 million IOPS. It is built on TSMC's 6nm process technology, offering up to 25% better performance per watt and up to 25% higher random performance than the previous generation, making it well-suited for demanding AI workloads.



The SSD controller addresses the rising storage demands of AI PCs through its high random I/O performance and low-latency capabilities. These features help efficiently handle KV Cache workloads, which generate large volumes of random data access and can create performance hurdles for traditional SSDs. The solution also incorporates technologies such as Separated Command Address, advanced Flash Translation Layer scheduling, and NANDXtend LDPC ECC to enhance reliability and ensure stable operation under demanding conditions.



As AI adoption continues to grow across consumer and enterprise devices, this latest product is likely to strengthen Silicon Motion's position in the rapidly expanding market for high-performance storage solutions for AI computing.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Storage Market?

Silicon Motion faces competition from Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX and Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Seagate continues to expand its SSD portfolio to meet growing storage demand from enterprise and AI applications. The company offers enterprise SSDs for high-performance data center workloads. Seagate launched the LaCie Rugged SSD4, a portable SSD that delivers fast data transfer speeds for professional users.



Micron continues to expand its SSD portfolio to support growing demand from AI, cloud and data center customers. The company has introduced SSDs with higher performance and storage capacity to meet increasing data processing needs. These products help strengthen Micron's position in the growing storage market.

SIMO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Silicon Motion shares have skyrocketed 312.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 278.1%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 29.01 forward earnings, higher than 19.49 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 44.6% to $8.37 over the past 60 days, while those for 2027 have also increased 33.5% to $10.45.



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Silicon Motion stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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