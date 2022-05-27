Can Shopify's Stock Catch a Break?

Today's video focuses on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the most recent short-term bearish news affecting its stock price, from Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) recent market commentary to Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) latest distribution center reports. While it may be true that Shopify can continue to be volatile in the upcoming months, I believe the long-term bullish thesis is still intact.

