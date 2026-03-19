Can Shopify's Global Expansion Efforts Drive Sustained Revenue Growth?

Shopify SHOP is increasingly positioning global expansion as a core driver of its next phase of growth, with international markets contributing meaningfully to its overall scaling trajectory. The company's ability to replicate its North American playbook across geographies through localized payments, cross-border tools and expanded merchant services remains central to assessing whether this momentum can be sustained over time.

In fiscal 2025, international revenues grew 36% year over year, outpacing overall revenue growth of 30% and signaling strong merchant adoption outside its core markets. Nearly half of incremental gross merchandise volume in the fourth quarter of 2025 originated from outside North America, reinforcing that international regions are not merely adding new merchants but also driving higher engagement and transaction intensity.

This expansion is being supported by broader availability of Shopify Payments across 60 new countries, localized payment methods and integrated cross-border solutions that collectively reduce friction for merchants entering new markets. The strategy reflects a deliberate effort to make global commerce operationally seamless, with local compliance capabilities and faster cross-border transactions lowering barriers for merchants to scale internationally without rebuilding their existing infrastructure.

However, sustaining this trajectory will depend on consistent execution across diverse regulatory environments and competitive landscapes, which remain the primary variables to watch. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Shopify's first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.08 billion, indicating 30.59% year-over-year growth, suggesting that international expansion remains a credible and durable contributor to the company's sustained revenue growth.

SHOP Faces Stiff Competition

Shopify's global expansion strategy places it in direct competition with Amazon AMZN and Wix.com WIX. Amazon's extensive global fulfillment network and marketplace reach give Amazon a structural advantage in buyer access across international markets. Wix.com, meanwhile, continues to strengthen its e-commerce capabilities, with Wix's accessible platform and competitive pricing resonating with small and medium-sized merchants in Europe and beyond. Wix.com's ongoing enhancements in payments and storefront customization make it a credible alternative for merchants evaluating global commerce platforms against Amazon and Shopify alike.

SHOP’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shopify shares have declined 21.3% in the past six months, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 1.4% and the Zacks Internet Services industry’s appreciation of 18.4%.

SHOP Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shopify stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 10.6X compared with the broader sector’s 6.12X.

SHOP Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $1.76 per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days and suggests 50.43% year-over-year growth.

Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

Shopify currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.