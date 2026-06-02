Can Shopify Balance Sidekick Growth With Higher LLM Costs?

Shopify Inc. SHOP is deepening its artificial intelligence strategy, with Sidekick emerging as a key merchant-facing tool within its broader platform. While AI-led discovery remains an important part of SHOP’s growth narrative, Sidekick brings a more operational dimension to the company’s AI strategy, linking merchant productivity gains with the need to manage higher LLM costs.



Sidekick adoption accelerated sharply in the first quarter of 2026. Weekly active shops using Sidekick increased 4x year over year, while merchants created more than 12,000 custom apps with the tool. Sidekick also became more embedded in merchant workflows, accounting for nearly half of all Shopify flows generated during the quarter, while theme edits reached the multimillions and increased more than 1,000% sequentially.



The strategic value lies in deeper platform engagement. As merchants use Sidekick to automate tasks, build custom apps and make store-level changes, Shopify becomes more closely tied to daily merchant operations. That can support broader product adoption across the ecosystem and strengthen merchant reliance on the platform over time. Sidekick also fits within Shopify’s wider AI strategy, which includes AI-powered shopping channels, catalog infrastructure and merchant-facing automation.



The AI push, however, carries a cost component. Subscription Solutions’ gross margin was 80% in the first quarter, in line with the year-ago period, as support efficiencies and scale benefits were partly offset by higher LLM costs tied to growing merchant usage of AI products, most notably Sidekick. Shopify expects this dynamic to continue as usage increases and more data improves product outcomes.



For SHOP, the Sidekick opportunity will likely depend on whether rising merchant usage can move beyond adoption and into broader platform engagement. Workflow adoption can strengthen Shopify’s merchant ecosystem, but the financial payoff will likely rest on how effectively the company balances higher LLM costs with product usage and improved merchant outcomes. If adoption continues, Sidekick could become a more visible part of Shopify’s merchant-facing AI strategy.

Shopify’s Competitor Landscape

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN provides a relevant benchmark for SHOP because its AI strategy shows the cost intensity of scaling AI across infrastructure and commerce. Amazon is investing heavily in AWS and generative AI capacity, with first-quarter cash CapEx of $43.2 billion primarily tied to those areas. The company noted that AWS must spend on land, power, data centers, chips, servers and networking equipment before capacity can be monetized, highlighting the upfront investment burden that comes with large-scale AI expansion.



Wix.com Ltd. WIX provides a closer product-level comparison because it is also embedding AI into tools used by online businesses. Wix is expanding AI-powered creation through Harmony and Base44 and has built a proprietary LLM for Harmony’s design engine. The company said this gives it greater control over product development and significantly lower inference costs, though Base44 continues to carry elevated AI compute costs as demand scales.



Against this backdrop, Shopify’s Sidekick opportunity is distinct from Amazon’s infrastructure-heavy AI model and Wix’s creation-focused AI strategy. SHOP’s potential advantage is that Sidekick is being added to a commerce platform already expanding across multiple merchant use cases, including storefront management, automation, payments, catalog infrastructure and AI-enabled discovery. That broader merchant operating stack gives Shopify a wider base of workflows through which Sidekick adoption can build over time.

SHOP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Shopify have gained 1.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 23.5%.

SHOP’s Stock Three-Month Price Performance



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SHOP stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 10.02, above the industry average of 8.30.

SHOP’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 53.9%. Estimates for 2026 earnings per share have increased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SHOP Stock



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SHOP stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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