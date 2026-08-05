Can SHOO's 22.5% One-Month Rally Continue as Growth Gains Steam Now?

Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO shares have climbed 22.5% in the past month as improving brand momentum, earnings growth and estimate revisions draw investor attention. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-fiscal-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher over the past four weeks.



The rally now faces a tougher test. Better operating trends support the advance, but valuation and cost pressures leave less room for execution missteps.

Steven Madden, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Steven Madden, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Steven Madden, Ltd. Quote

SHOO’s Core Brand Regains Momentum

The Steve Madden brand extended its late-2025 inflection in the second quarter of 2026. Trend-right women’s and men’s footwear, along with renewed handbag demand, helped global comparable sales rise 9%, including 17% growth in the United States.



Consumer engagement also accelerated, with global online searches up 71%. Branded wholesale revenues increased 20%, supported by sell-through, reorders and faster pursuit of best sellers, while handbags grew about 30% across channels.

Steve Madden’s DTC Growth Supports Better Economics

Direct-to-consumer revenues increased 30.6% to $255.4 million. Excluding Kurt Geiger, DTC revenues rose 11.1%, with double-digit growth in stores and e-commerce.



A larger full-price mix can improve pricing control and reduce promotional pressure. It also gives SHOO better customer data and enables quicker replenishment, helping merchandising teams respond to demand with less inventory risk.

SHOO Stock Past One-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SHOO’s Brand Portfolio Broadens the Growth Story

Kurt Geiger is becoming a larger premium growth platform. Management maintained its mid-teens pro forma revenue-growth outlook, while existing U.S. stores delivered 12% comparable-sales growth and healthy four-wall profitability.



Dolce Vita adds another growth pillar. SHOO raised the brand’s 2026 revenue forecast to high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth as footwear, handbags and international expansion gained traction.



Crocs, Inc. CROX also raised its 2026 outlook after reporting record second-quarter results, underscoring continued demand for differentiated footwear brands. Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN reported record fiscal first-quarter sales and income, offering another sign that trend-right retail concepts can still win consumer spending.

SHOO Faces a Higher Bar After the Rally

Tariff and freight uncertainty remain central risks. Management added 6 cents of second-half earnings pressure from higher air freight and continues to absorb increased shipping costs to direct customers.



Private-label revenues are expected to decline at a mid- to high-teen rate in 2026. Adjusted operating expenses also rose 25.3% to $265.1 million, and higher marketing, incentive compensation and DTC costs could restrain operating leverage.

SHOO’s Valuation Leaves Less Room for Error

SHOO trades at 20.0X forward 12-month earnings, near the footwear sub-industry’s 20.1X and the S&P 500’s 20.6X, but above the consumer discretionary sector’s 16.5X.



The multiple also exceeds SHOO’s five-year median of 14.7X. Sustained earnings growth may justify that premium, but a slowdown in brand momentum or weaker margin expansion could pressure the stock after its rapid advance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SHOO’s Momentum Scores Support a Measured View

The operating picture is improving, but the rally already reflects meaningful optimism. SHOO’s brand mix, DTC growth and raised outlook support further earnings progress, while valuation and external cost risks argue against an aggressive stance.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Its Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A point to favorable growth and price-trend characteristics, while the Value Score of C reflects a less compelling valuation profile. Together, the signals support a measured view rather than a clear-cut call for continued outperformance.

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Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.