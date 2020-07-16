Can Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on Shoe Carnival (SCVL), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this footwear retailer is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Shoe Carnival, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.57 per share, which is a change of -28.75% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Shoe Carnival has increased 185% because one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.65 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -77.74% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Shoe Carnival. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 209.52%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Shoe Carnival earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Shoe Carnival have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 5.1% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

