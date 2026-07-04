Can Shiba Inu Really Turn You Into a Millionaire?

Key Points

If Shiba Inu accelerates its rate of coin-burning, while simultaneously figuring out ways to boost utility and adoption, demand for the coin could rise.

There's competition from more promising and established cryptocurrencies in the store-of-value and payments categories.

Even if another meme-token mania occurred like what happened in 2021, speculators might gravitate to other digital assets.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu ›

Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has produced a jaw-dropping gain for its earliest holders. However, those returns feel like ancient history these days. This cryptocurrency has been spiraling for years now.

Opportunistic investors are hoping that a turnaround is imminent. Can this meme coin really turn you into a millionaire?

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The only bull case that matters for Shiba Inu

While Shiba Inu has generated colossal returns in the past, its future isn't looking as bright. Its price currently sits 95% off its record (as of June 30). Despite short bursts of price jumps, this crypto's community is feeling less enthusiastic.

There are some ways that this token could skyrocket in the future. It first needs to dramatically accelerate its coin-burning rate. In the past 30 days, only 112.4 million Shiba Inu tokens were burned, which equates to roughly 0.0002% of the entire supply on an annual basis.

Another obvious catalyst could be the introduction of new features. If the Layer-2 solution called Shibarium, ShibaSwap decentralized exchange, Shib the Metaverse, or another innovation actually provides value to users, demand for the token could rise.

And of course, another meme-token craze could happen. Like what occurred in 2021, the market's greedy behavior could result in a frothy crypto environment with money flooding into even the most unproven opportunities. If investors flock to the established crypto names, Shiba Inu could be a winner in this situation.

Intense competition on all fronts

Shiba Inu bulls are yearning for better days, but the outlook is bleak.

There's competition on all fronts. With a supply limit of 21 million units, Bitcoin's scarcity is something Shiba Inu can't hold a candle to. The store-of-value use case doesn't apply when there's a supply of 589 trillion tokens.

Payments might be another area to consider. But with fast and cheap blockchains like Solana and XRP garnering the attention of financial institutions, Shiba Inu is light-years behind. Stablecoins are also sucking up capital.

But Shiba Inu could catch fire and take off if there's another meme-coin craze that grabs a hold of the market, as mentioned. That might provide a lift. However, investors interested in this sort of high-risk speculative behavior have plenty of other options these days. Other well-known meme tokens include Dogecoin, MemeCore, and Pepe, all of which can attract capital.

Shiba Inu has lost 95% of its value since it reached a peak in October 2021. There's an extremely low probability that it will ever bounce back. I don't believe investors will achieve millionaire status by owning this cryptocurrency.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.