Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2026? The Math Behind This Bold Prediction.

Key Points

Based on its monster 2021 run, Shiba Inu can certainly generate unbelievable returns in short order.

Despite being built on top of Ethereum, there is only a tiny probability that this meme token can introduce real-world utility.

Burning coins reduces the outstanding supply, but the current pace isn’t enough to lift Shiba Inu to $1 anytime soon.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu ›

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, as the saying goes.

Inspired by the notable success of Dogecoin, a pseudonymous individual (or group) called Ryoshi introduced Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), another dog-themed digital asset, to the world in 2020. The premise was for Shiba Inu to be much more functional than Dogecoin, so the former was built on top of the Ethereum network, which is the biggest smart-contract blockchain on Earth.

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This meme token skyrocketed in late 2021, reaching a peak price of $0.00008845 toward the end of October that year. This happened at the same time that the overall digital asset market was soaring, while stocks were performing extremely well during a period of heightened fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Shiba Inu has taken its investors on a wild ride. Although there have been bursts of short-term gains, most notably in 2024, as of April 17, it trades at a stomach-churning 93% below its record. This is currently the 29th most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $3.7 billion.

Maybe better days are coming for the believers. Can Shiba Inu jump 15,569,000% from its current price of $0.000006423 to reach $1 in 2026? Here's the math behind this bold prediction.

This meme token is facing an uphill battle toward greater adoption

To its credit, Shiba Inu has developed a strong community of supporters. This was driven by the early interest in Dogecoin, as mentioned. What's more, Shiba Inu has been a top digital asset for speculators looking to sell for quick profits. Maybe these variables can be considered its true use case.

Interest appears to be weakening dramatically, however. Shiba Inu's price has been experiencing a downward spiral since its all-time high was established.

In the long run, the cryptocurrencies that survive and remain relevant will probably need to introduce real-world utility. Here's where Shiba Inu is truly lacking. While it's built on Ethereum, which might help with security, liquidity, discovery, and interoperability with a broader ecosystem, Shiba Inu's adoption is certainly weak.

According to data provided by venture firm Electric Capital, Shiba Inu doesn't even make the list of top 100 blockchain networks based on developer activity. And there are only 1,150 merchants worldwide, typically unknown businesses, that accept this token as a method of payment.

The numbers just don't make sense, even with a coin-burning mechanism

It's clear that Shiba Inu faces an uphill battle to reach $1 in 2026. But let's entertain this idea for a second by looking at real numbers.

There are currently 589.5 trillion Shiba Inu tokens outstanding in circulation. At a $1 price tag, the entire network would be valued at $589.5 trillion. This is not a typo. That's a colossal figure.

This number is almost 19 times larger than the U.S. economy's GDP. And it's 27 times bigger than the entire market cap of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks. This isn't a realistic outcome. Any rational person will come to this conclusion.

The Shiba Inu network is aware of this supply issue. So, coin burning is a mechanism that has been implemented to reduce the number of tokens in circulation. This involves sending them to dead wallets to remove them from the outstanding supply.

But the pace at which coins are being burned is not making a dent. According to Shibburn, 199 million tokens were burned in the past 30 days. On a yearly basis, this amounts to 2.4 billion. At this rate, it would take 417 years to burn 1 trillion tokens, which equates to less than 0.2% of the current supply.

Unless the pace at which coins are burned picks up significantly, this won't benefit anyone.

And even if the coin supply was cut to theoretically support a $1 token price, existing holders would simply have fewer tokens that are worth more. The value of their total stack will not change. This is similar to a reverse stock split that companies do to artificially boost their share price. From a fundamental perspective, it has no impact.

Can Shiba Inu reach $1 in 2026. The answer is an emphatic "no!"

Should you buy stock in Shiba Inu right now?

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.