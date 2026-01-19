Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2026? The Answer Will Make Your Head Spin.

Key Points

If we were to rank highly speculative investments by their level of risk, the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) cryptocurrency would be near the top of the list. It was created by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi in 2020, who wanted to capitalize on the success of the crypto industry's original meme token, Dogecoin.

That's right -- Shiba Inu is a speculative token that was basically created to ride the coattails of another speculative token. But it stole the spotlight completely in 2021, when it delivered a staggering 45,278,000% return for the year. That would have been enough to turn a mere $3 investment into over $1 million.

But speculative frenzies never last, and Shiba Inu has trended lower ever since. It suffered a 66% decline in 2025, and it's now down 90% from its 2021 peak. Could 2026 be the year the token stages another historic run, and potentially rises to the $1 milestone from its current price of $0.0000083? The answer will make your head spin.

A lack of adoption is weighing on Shiba Inu's value

For a cryptocurrency (or any currency, really) to steadily gain value, it needs a consistent source of demand. Bitcoin, for example, is considered to be a legitimate store of value by a growing number of investors because of its unique qualities, so buyers typically outweigh sellers. Then there is XRP, which experiences demand because of its status as a bridge currency in the Ripple Payments network.

As a highly speculative token, Shiba Inu wasn't designed with a specific use case in mind, and it's experiencing the negative consequences of that right now. It isn't widely accepted as a payment solution, nor is it considered a good store of value -- after all, it hasn't set a new high in almost five years.

Developers have tried to conjure up some demand through initiatives like the Shiba Inu metaverse and the Shiba Inu digital card game, in which tokens have some utility, but none of those ventures gained any real traction. Developers also built a Layer-2 blockchain solution that makes Shiba Inu more effective as a payment solution by increasing transaction speeds and lowering costs, but it hasn't moved the needle, either.

Shiba Inu faces a huge supply problem

Shiba Inu might have an even bigger issue than its glaring lack of adoption. It has a total supply of 589.2 trillion tokens, which is why a single token trades at such a minuscule price of $0.0000083. If we multiply those two numbers, we get $4.9 billion, which is Shiba Inu's market capitalization.

Therefore, basic math suggests that a price of $1 per token would result in a market cap of $589.2 trillion. That would make Shiba Inu 10 times more valuable than the combined worth of all 500 companies in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index, which is currently $58 trillion. It would also make Shiba Inu 19 times more valuable than the annual output of the entire U.S. economy, which was about $31 trillion last year.

Therefore, a price of $1 per token is completely unrealistic as things stand, but the Shiba Inu community is working on a solution. Investors are slowly burning tokens by sending them to dead wallets where they can never be retrieved, which removes them from circulation forever. In theory, the price per Shiba Inu token should rise in proportion to the number of tokens burned, carving a theoretical pathway to $1.

Some head-spinning math stands in the way

The simplest way to achieve $1 per token would be to remove 99.99998% of the tokens, leaving just 4.9 billion tokens in circulation. That aligns with Shiba Inu's current market cap of $4.9 billion, thus, theoretically, it would justify a price per token of $1.

But there are two problems. First, the community burned just 110 million tokens last month, which translates to an annualized burn rate of 1.3 billion. That means it will take 453,230 years to burn more than 589 trillion tokens, so none of us will be here for the day Shiba Inu hits $1.

Second, this pathway doesn't create any real value. Every investor would have 99.99998% fewer tokens than they did before, so even though each token would be worth $1, their net financial position would stay exactly the same. But it gets worse, because 453 millennia worth of inflation would leave every investor significantly worse off.

There is no escaping the fact that Shiba Inu needs to find a legitimate use case to create real value for investors. Without one, it's likely to continue trending lower.

