Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2024?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has been a massive winner since its public launch in August 2020, as the meme token is up nearly 12,000,000% in the roughly three and a half years of its existence. This remarkable performance is despite Shiba Inu being down 89% from its all-time high.

As of Jan. 16, this dog-themed cryptocurrency's current price is $0.000009638. But its most bullish supporters might have their sights set on a much higher target in the not-too-distant future: Can Shiba Inu reach $0.01 by the end of 2024?

Not standing out from the crowd

While it was inspired by its predecessor Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's founders wanted this crypto to have more functionality, so they built it on top of the Ethereum network. This makes Shiba Inu compatible with a wide range of decentralized applications.

The key aspect that Shiba Inu has that Dogecoin doesn't is the ability to run smart contracts. And in theory, this should have raised the former's utility.

However, this just hasn't been the case. Developers, who are arguably the most important stakeholder when it comes to any blockchain network, aren't really focused on advancing Shiba Inu. According to a report from venture firm Electric Capital, Shiba Inu doesn't even make the list of top 100 cryptocurrencies in terms of developer activity. This doesn't bode well for its future to bring about real-world use cases.

Some supporters are hoping that Shibarium, a Layer-2 scaling solution, can increase Shiba Inu's adoption. This upgrade is intended to lower transaction fees and boost throughput speeds.

This all sounds great in theory, but I don't see a true competitive edge that Shiba Inu has among the tens of thousands of other digital assets out there. For example, investors are likely better off by just adding Ethereum, Solana, or Cardano to their portfolios, which have greater potential than Shiba Inu, if they want exposure to a cryptocurrency that has smart contract functionality.

Missing the market's rally

Probably the most compelling reason to invest in Shiba Inu is because it has a fanatical group of supporters. The token's price has skyrocketed in past periods due to various hype cycles when interest has soared. But there are signs that strong investor enthusiasm could be ending.

Last year, which was a bounce-back one for the overall cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin skyrocketed 154%, with Ethereum surging 91%. Shiba Inu failed to rise along with other digital tokens, as its price was up by about 32% in 2023.

Investors who are betting on a renewed sense of interest among the crypto community should probably be more realistic. How can one reasonably expect Shiba Inu to rise significantly in price if it can't even outperform the overall industry in a raging bull market?

Temper expectations

If Shiba Inu's price were to hit $0.01 by the end of this year, that would translate to a ridiculous return of more than 10,000,000% in less than 12 months. This would certainly outpace any other financial asset out there, and it would make some bold investors extremely rich in short order.

It's best to temper expectations, though. At one penny per token, Shiba Inu's market cap would equal just under $5.9 trillion (based on the current token supply). This is more valuable than some of the most dominant companies in the world, including Microsoft, Apple, and Tesla. I don't think someone can argue with a straight face that Shiba Inu, which might have no real reason to exist in the first place, can be worth more than these massive businesses.

Not only is it unlikely that Shiba Inu reaches $0.01 in 2024, I suspect that it will never hit this mark.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shiba Inu right now?

Before you buy stock in Shiba Inu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Shiba Inu wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2024

Neil Patel and his clients have positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Microsoft, Solana, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.