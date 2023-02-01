Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 in 2023?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has attracted the attention of investors both inside and outside the crypto world since its launch in 2020 and has become one of the most highly sought-after digital assets. This popular meme coin was developed and launched as a potential contender to the largest meme coin at the time, Dogecoin, and there have been many catalysts discussed for this meme token to transform itself into a utility token.

The bull case for Shiba Inu continues to rely on the narrative that, at some point, this community-focused blockchain project will deliver significant value to end users. The network's decentralized finance (DeFi) project, Shibarium; SHIB: The Metaverse; ShibaSwap 2.0; and the SHI stablecoin are examples of upcoming developments that bulls continue to point to as reasons to buy this token.

However, looking under the hood, there's not really much of a utilitarian case to be made to own SHIB right now. And given the rather rough ride that higher-risk cryptocurrencies took in 2022, the downside potential with SHIB in a prolonged bear market is scary.

With that said, let's dive into whether Shiba Inu has what it takes to "kill a zero" and produce 10x returns, surging from around $0.00001 per token (four zeros) today to $0.0001 per token (three zeros) by the end of this year.

Shiba Inu today

Shiba Inu is one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. Strong daily moves in its price over the past week have coincided with a surge in bullish sentiment across the digital asset space. On a year-to-date basis, SHIB is up approximately 50% at the time of this writing, making it one of the higher-beta plays in the crypto space so far in 2023.

Of course, buying into any highly cyclical asset can be great during bull market runs, but not so great when the tide turns. Such was the case for Shiba Inu during last year's down cycle. However, with a fresh year comes the hope that 2023 may look a lot more like 2021 than 2022.

Trends to consider

Considering current trends and developments within the cryptocurrency industry, bulls may be in a position to celebrate once again if easy-money fiscal policies and risk-on sentiment take hold over the next few years. Shiba Inu is an investment option for those seeking exposure to the highest-upside (and riskiest) digital assets. Thus, there will likely be a certain percentage of the investing public that will continue to buy Shiba Inu for the leveraged exposure it provides.

Factors such as increased institutional investment in SHIB, more widespread adoption of DeFi and non-fungible token (NFT) applications, and increased trading volume could all push the price of the token higher. Of course, plenty of downside catalysts also exist, such as the possibility that governments will impose stronger regulations on crypto that might inhibit the sector's growth. All of this serves to emphasize the importance of staying on top of the news when it comes to projects such as Shiba Inu.

With the potential for further developments, such as the launch of a new stablecoin and other exciting projects, this will be an asset to watch. Whether the meme token reaches a new all-time high or not, Shiba Inu still provides a lottery-ticket-like appeal to risk-loving investors.

My prediction for Shiba Inu

Today, Shiba Inu is holding onto the 13th spot in the crypto rankings by market capitalization, with a fully diluted valuation of more than $6.8 billion.

Some analysts think that it could set a new all-time high if the right conditions persist. Indeed, anything is possible when it comes to Shiba Inu. During the previous crypto bull market, its price moved up by more than 10,000x in less than a year, after all.

That said, if I had to predict whether SHIB could break through its previous all-time high and move above $0.0001, I'd say that's a less likely scenario than the token dropping from here. That's simply because I think market sentiment is far too optimistic right now, relative to the underlying fundamentals of the token and the likely macroeconomic conditions that will prevail a few months from now.

