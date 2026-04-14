Can SERV's Monetization Expansion Drive a Step Change in Revenue Mix?

Serve Robotics Inc. SERV is expanding its monetization base, with additional revenue streams beginning to scale alongside its growing fleet. Management highlighted that advertising, software and data-related revenues are gaining traction alongside its core delivery business.



This shift is becoming evident in fourth-quarter performance. During the quarter, advertising and branding revenues increased 50% year over year, supported by a larger fleet operating across high-density urban markets. The company also generated its first data monetization revenues during the fourth quarter, marking an early step in leveraging its growing base of real-world operational data. In parallel, software revenues exceeded $200,000, with approximately 70% derived from recurring sources.



Serve Robotics’ monetization base is further expanding through its entry into healthcare robotics. Following the acquisition of Diligent Robotics, the company now operates nearly 100 Moxi robots across more than 25 hospital facilities, with operations supported by recurring contractual arrangements. These deployments have completed over 1 million deliveries, with each facility generating more than $200,000 in annual revenues. This introduces a differentiated revenue stream alongside the company’s on-demand delivery operations.



As these revenue streams develop alongside delivery, Serve Robotics is increasing the number of monetization channels within its business. Management expects data, platform and healthcare revenues to continue evolving as part of its broader strategy.

Serve Robotics’ Competitor Landscape

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and DoorDash, Inc. DASH are expanding monetization across their respective platforms, though with distinct approaches.



Amazon remains a major force across multiple monetization channels, supported by its scale in e-commerce, cloud and advertising. The company reported advertising revenue growth of 22% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting continued traction in its full-funnel advertising offerings backed by extensive consumer data and engagement signals. In parallel, Amazon continues to invest in AI and infrastructure, strengthening its broader platform capabilities.



On the delivery and local commerce front, DoorDash is expanding beyond its core restaurant business into a broader “operating system for local commerce.” The company noted that nearly 30% of users now order from non-restaurant categories, reflecting growing adoption across grocery and retail. DoorDash is also investing in merchant services and autonomous delivery as part of its platform expansion.

SERV’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Serve Robotics have gained 46.6% over the past year against the industry’s 19.7% decline.

SERV’s Stock One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 16, well above the industry average of 12.17.

SERV’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SERV’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 46.6%. Estimates for 2026 loss per share have widened in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SERV Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SERV stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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