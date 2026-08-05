Can Segment Strength Offset Headwinds for BD Stock Before Q3 Earnings?

Becton Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 6, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

Let’s check out the factors that have shaped BDX’s performance prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note Before BDX Reports

BD Medical Essentials

BD Medical Essentials’ performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to have remained steady, supported by trends observed in the fiscal second quarter. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, the segment delivered growth driven by continued market share expansion in the United States across its Medical Delivery Solutions (MDS) and Specimen Management businesses. MDS benefited from sustained momentum in U.S. Vascular Access Management, while Specimen Management was supported by continued strength in the BD Vacutainer portfolio. However, these gains were partially offset by continued volume-based procurement headwinds in China, which weighed on overall segment growth. Management also indicated that China remained one of the focused areas of pressure across the portfolio, suggesting these market dynamics are likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter.

During the quarter, BDX continued to expand its Medical Essentials portfolio with the commercial launch of the BD CentroVena One Insertion System and the earlier introduction of the BD Vacutainer Urine Complete Cup Kit, which are expected to have witnessed robust product adoption.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 BD Medical Essentials revenues is currently pegged at $1.66 billion.

BD Interventional

BD Interventional’s performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to have remained strong, reflecting trends observed in the fiscal second quarter. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, the segment delivered solid growth across its businesses. The Urology and Critical Care business continued to benefit from strength in the PureWick portfolio. Surgery’s performance was driven by strength in Infection Prevention and Advanced Tissue Regeneration, while Peripheral Intervention benefited from robust growth in Peripheral Vascular Disease and Oncology. However, continued market dynamics in China partially offset growth within the Peripheral Intervention business. These factors are likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter, supporting overall segmental revenues while continuing to weigh on performance in China.

During the quarter, BDX continued to strengthen its Interventional portfolio through multiple product introductions. The company launched the Elyra Thulium Fiber Laser System in the United States to expand its kidney stone care portfolio, received FDA clearance for the Surgiphor 1000mL antimicrobial irrigation system and introduced the Revello Vascular Covered Stent across CE-mark-accepting European countries following CE Mark approval. These products are expected to have witnessed robust adoption, thereby driving the segmental revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 BD Interventional revenues is currently pegged at $1.39 billion, suggesting an uptick of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Other Factors Likely to Affect BDX

BD Connected Care’s performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to have remained resilient, reflecting trends observed in the fiscal second quarter. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, the segment delivered growth led by Advanced Patient Monitoring, driven by continued strength in U.S. consumables demand. Medication Management Solutions recorded modest growth, as a difficult prior-year comparison in Alaris capital was offset by strong infusion sets performance, supported by increased utilization following the prior-year fluid supply disruption and pull-through from Alaris market share gains. These trends are likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, supporting segmental revenues.

BD BioPharma Systems’ performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 is expected to have remained under pressure, reflecting trends observed in the fiscal second quarter. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, the segment declined as lower demand for vaccine products more than offset continued strength in the Biologics business, driven by GLP-1 programs. Management continued to identify vaccines as a focused area of pressure across the portfolio, suggesting these headwinds are likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter and continued to weigh on segmental revenues.

BD’s Estimate Picture

For third-quarter fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.89 billion, implying a decline of 11.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pegged at $3.14, indicating a decrease of 14.7% from the prior-year period’s reported number.

What Our Model Suggests About BDX

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has higher chances of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: BD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price and EPS Surprise

Becton, Dickinson and Company price-eps-surprise | Becton, Dickinson and Company Quote

BD’s Share Price Performance

Over the past three months, BD’s shares have gained 17.3%, outperforming the Medical - Dental Supplies’ 14% rise. BDX’s shares also outperformed the Zacks Medical sector’s increase of 7.2% and the S&P 500’s growth of 4.2%.

Three Months Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BD’s peer, Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH, has outperformed the company, while its other peers like West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST and Align Technology, Inc. ALGN have underperformed it. CAH, WST and ALGN’s shares are up 21.9%, 11.6% and down 0.4%, respectively, in the same time frame.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.