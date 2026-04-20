Can Scholastic's Entertainment Growth Accelerate Profitability by 2027?

Scholastic Corporation SCHL is betting on its entertainment segment to catalyze a significant shift in profitability as it approaches fiscal 2027. Recent financial results indicate that while total revenues decreased 2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the entertainment division’s revenues rose 25% to $16 million. This growth is primarily attributed to higher episodic deliveries and production services, signaling a robust expansion of Scholastic's intellectual property across digital platforms.



Scholastic’s strategy involves utilizing an integrated media business to expand access to children and families globally. The current media slate and production pipeline are designed to reinforce the durability of franchise portfolios, providing a steady stream of high-margin revenue opportunities. This shift toward digital engagement is evidenced by strong viewership growth across ScholasticTV and YouTube channels. Scholastic’s YouTube channels delivered more than 85 million views in the quarter, up more than 200% year over year, while the ScholasticTV app reached about 100 million minutes watched since the launch.



Operating performance in the entertainment segment is already showing signs of stabilization. The segment’s operating loss improved to $3.5 million from $3.9 million in the prior year. This trajectory aligns with Scholastic’s broader goal of accelerating profitability and achieving margin expansion through disciplined execution and focused growth initiatives. As the company positions itself for fiscal 2027, the entertainment division’s ability to monetize content across various formats remains a critical element for long-term value creation. The continued viewership growth on digital channels further supports this optimistic outlook for profit acceleration.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Scholastic

Scholastic, which operates in the broader educational publishing and media space alongside companies such as Pearson plc PSO and John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY, has seen its shares surge 142.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 8.8%. Shares of Pearson and John Wiley & Sons have declined 0.8% and 6.2%, respectively, in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, Scholastic's forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.51, lower than the industry’s ratio of 0.77. Scholastic is trading at a discount to Pearson (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 1.78) and John Wiley & Sons (1.24).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scholastic's current fiscal-year sales implies a year-over-year decline of 0.1%, while the consensus EPS estimate calls for growth of 291.7%.





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Scholastic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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