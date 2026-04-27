Can SCHL's Book Fair Innovations Drive Future Revenue Growth?

Scholastic Corporation SCHL continues to demonstrate that its school-based distribution model remains a formidable engine for growth, specifically through strategic innovations in its Book Fairs division. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Book Fairs revenues reached $113.3 million, marking a 2% year-over-year increase. This performance was underpinned by higher revenue per fair, highlighting the effectiveness of the company’s focus on optimizing fair-level productivity.



A significant driver of this momentum is the launch of Discovery Fairs, a new format specifically tailored to STEAM-focused content. By expanding the fair experience to include Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, Scholastic is tapping into high-demand educational categories that resonate with modern school priorities. This diversification allows the company to engage students and educators through unique themes, insulating the segment from broader market volatility.



The company has observed strong engagement with its reward currency, Scholastic Dollars. Schools are increasingly redeeming these credits to stock their libraries and classrooms, which fosters deep institutional loyalty and ensures the recurring nature of the fair schedule. These innovations in both product delivery and school engagement are essential for maintaining the segment's growth trajectory.



Book Fairs are evolving from a legacy channel into a more dynamic, experience-driven platform capable of sustaining revenue growth through higher engagement and monetization.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Scholastic

Scholastic, which operates in the broader educational publishing and media space alongside companies such as Pearson plc PSO and John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY, has seen its shares surge 127% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 7.8%. Shares of Pearson and John Wiley & Sons have declined 8.3% and 6%, respectively, in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, Scholastic's forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.52, lower than the industry’s ratio of 0.77. Scholastic is trading at a discount to Pearson (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 1.75) and John Wiley & Sons (1.23).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scholastic's current fiscal-year sales implies a year-over-year decline of 0.2%, while the consensus EPS estimate calls for growth of 279.2%.





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Scholastic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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