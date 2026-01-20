Can Sanmina's Next-Generation Fiber Solutions Generate Steady Profits?

Sanmina Corporation SANM is increasingly focused on advancing high-speed network infrastructure through its fiber expertise, delivering reliable and scalable solutions for telecom, data center, and enterprise markets. The company combines advanced engineering with a scalable global manufacturing footprint to deliver high-performance fiber solutions that support growing next-generation connectivity demands.



Sanmina’s fiber portfolio includes fiber optic cables, transceivers, assemblies, connectors, and active optical cables for telecom and data center networks, delivering high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable performance. It also offers passive components, optical sub-assemblies, and ruggedized solutions for demanding, high-performance applications. Additionally, Sanmina provides optical line cards, WDM components, fiber panels, backplane assemblies, and supports testing and integration for advanced networks.



Sanmina works with Nokia Corporation NOK to produce fiber-optic network equipment and optical modules in the United States, supporting broadband expansion programs like BEAD. Utilizing its expertise in complex electronics, the company also develops customized fiber solutions for challenging environments, making it a trusted partner for network operators upgrading or expanding their fiber infrastructure.



Per a report from Grand View Research, the global fiber optics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years and will reach about $17.95 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.6%. Sanmina’s strength in innovation, engineering, and global manufacturing positions it to lead and capitalize on the growing demand for high-speed, modern fiber connectivity.

How Are Competitors Focusing on Fiber?

The company faces stiff competition from Corning Incorporated GLW and Amphenol Corporation APH. Corning has partnered with GlobalFoundries to create detachable fiber connectors for silicon photonics, enabling high-bandwidth optical connections in AI data centers. Corning is working with Broadcom Inc. AVGO to provide advanced optical components for co-packaged optics, boosting processing power and optical connectivity in next-gen data centers.



APH recently acquired CommScope’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions business to boost its fiber optic interconnect and connectivity product offerings for data centers and communications networks. Amphenol is also expanding its fiber optic product range with ruggedized expanded beam fiber connectors for harsh environments to serve defense, aerospace, telecom, and industrial markets.

SANM's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Sanmina’s shares have rallied 110.8% compared with the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry’s growth of 86%.



From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 17.41 times forward 12-month earnings, lower than the industry.



Earnings estimates for 2025 have remained static at $9.64 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 have also remained static at $11.46.



Sanmina currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

