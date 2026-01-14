Can Sanmina's AI Investment Strategy Drive Future Growth?

Sanmina Corporation SANM is expanding its presence in the AI market by riding on its strong capabilities in advanced electronics manufacturing, system integration, and data center-grade hardware. With the rapid growth of AI-driven computing, the company is positioning itself as a key enabler of AI infrastructure, supporting the production of high-performance servers, networking solutions, and scalable platforms that are critical to modern AI and cloud environments.



The ZT Systems acquisition strengthens Sanmina’s ability to provide AI-ready data center infrastructure and better serve hyperscale customers. The company also partnered with specialists like DeepCoolAI to further innovate in the AI market by developing advanced liquid cooling and high-density data center solutions that support next-generation AI-driven workloads more efficiently.



Sanmina has introduced products like Viking Edge AI Computational Storage Appliance, which enables efficient edge AI deployment by combining compute, storage, and networking to support low-latency AI workloads.



Per a report from Grand View Research, the global AI market is expected to grow rapidly in the future, reaching nearly $3,497.26 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 30.6%. Sanmina’s significant investments in AI-ready infrastructure and high-performance data center solutions enable it to meet growing AI market demand and achieve sustainable long-term growth.

How Are Competitors Performing in the AI Market?

The company faces stiff competition from Jabil, Inc. JBL and Celestica Inc. CLS. JBL is adding AI features to its audio products, using AI Sound Boost to optimize sound in real time for clearer, distortion-free audio. Jabil has launched the J-422G server, designed to deliver high efficiency and performance for AI, machine learning, high-performance computing, and large language model workloads.



Celestica is also growing in the AI and data center market by providing high-performance hardware, including servers, networking switches, and custom racks, for AI and cloud computing workloads. Celestica recently launched the SD6300 ultra-dense storage system, designed to handle rapid AI data growth while fitting efficiently into standard data center racks.

SANM's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Sanmina’s shares have rallied 104.5% compared with the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry’s growth of 100.3%.



From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 16.45 times forward 12-month earnings, lower than the industry.



Earnings estimates for 2025 have remained static at $9.64 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 have also remained static at $11.46.



Sanmina currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

