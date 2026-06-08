Can Sanmina's Advanced Healthcare Solutions Boost Its Shares?

Sanmina Corporation SANM is strengthening its position in the healthcare sector by providing advanced manufacturing and engineering solutions for medical device companies. It supports innovation across diagnostics, patient monitoring and treatment technologies, helping healthcare customers bring new products to market.



Sanmina manufactures a broad range of healthcare products, including diagnostic imaging systems, surgical devices, patient-monitoring equipment and laboratory instruments. It offers services such as product design, precision manufacturing, systems integration and aftermarket support, enabling customers to improve efficiency while meeting strict industry standards.



The company also leverages its supply chain expertise and global manufacturing network to help customers develop healthcare products more efficiently. Its integrated services reduce production complexity, improve reliability and help address supply chain challenges. It works with leading medical technology and healthcare companies to manufacture complex and highly regulated products.



As adoption of digital health solutions, connected medical devices, surgical robotics and advanced diagnostic equipment continues to increase, Sanmina is well-positioned to benefit from the healthcare industry's ongoing growth and technological advancement.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Healthcare Market?

The company faces stiff competition from Jabil, Inc. JBL and Celestica Inc. CLS. Jabil is expanding its presence in the healthcare sector by providing manufacturing services for healthcare companies. The company produces products like diagnostic equipment, patient-monitoring devices and drug-delivery systems. Jabil uses its extensive production capabilities to support healthcare customers throughout the product development process.



Celestica is growing its presence in the healthcare sector by supporting medical technology companies with a range of solutions. The company helps develop products such as medical imaging systems, diagnostic equipment and lab equipment. Celestica helps customers enhance product quality and operational efficiency through its end-to-end solutions.

SANM's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Sanmina shares have rallied 186.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 143.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 20.26x forward 12-month earnings, lower than the industry tally of 27.43x.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have moved up 10.1% to $11.22 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has increased 5.3% to $13.



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Sanmina currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.