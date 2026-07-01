Can Sandisk's QLC SSD Portfolio Drive Sustainable Growth Ahead?

Sandisk Corporation SNDK is expanding its Quad Level Cell (QLC) Solid State Drive (SSD) portfolio, which is expected to strengthen its position in the fast-growing AI storage market and support long-term growth. The upcoming Stargate QLC enterprise SSDs will add to the company's data center storage lineup, complementing its existing TLC based enterprise SSDs. By offering high-capacity and cost-efficient storage for AI inference and enterprise workloads, the QLC portfolio should help Sandisk expand its opportunity in hyperscale data centers.



The company continues to build on its BiCS8 NAND platform, which supports both TLC and QLC SSDs. Growing AI inference and enterprise workloads are increasing demand for higher-density flash storage solutions that balance performance with cost efficiency. This shift favors wider QLC adoption, and Sandisk's growing list of enterprise SSD qualifications across cloud customers positions SNDK to capitalize on this trend. Having both TLC and QLC products also allows the company to serve performance-heavy and capacity-heavy AI workloads at the same time.



Financial performance already reflects this momentum. Data center revenues rose 233% sequentially in the fiscal third quarter to $1.47 billion, helping drive total revenue growth of 97% sequentially to $5.95 billion. Sandisk has also signed five multiyear supply agreements covering more than one-third of its expected fiscal 2027 bit shipments, giving it stronger visibility into future demand. The expanding QLC SSD portfolio, supported by long-term customer commitments and increasing AI storage demand, is expected to remain an important driver of Sandisk's growth over the next few years.

How SNDK's Rivals Stack Up

Sandisk competes with Micron Technology MU and Seagate Technology STX in the enterprise SSD market, where demand for high-capacity flash storage continues to rise. Micron is expanding its enterprise SSD portfolio with advanced NAND technology, while Seagate continues to enhance its NVMe SSD offerings for enterprise and cloud customers.



However, Sandisk's expanding QLC SSD portfolio, supported by its BiCS8 NAND platform, provides a differentiated offering. As Micron and Seagate continue investing in enterprise SSD solutions, Sandisk's complementary TLC and QLC SSD lineup positions it well to address evolving storage needs. Growing adoption of QLC SSDs will remain a key area of competition among Micron, Seagate and Sandisk.

SNDK’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Sandisk shares have skyrocketed 857.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 15.7%.

SNDK Stock Outperforms Sector



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SNDK stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 17.28X compared with the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices’ 6.56X. Sandisk has a Value Score of F.

SNDK’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $64.01 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. Sandisk reported earnings of $1.78 per share in fiscal 2025.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

Sandisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.